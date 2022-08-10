Rita Ora And Taika Waititi Reportedly Have Huge Relationship News
Director-actor Taika Waititi and singer-actor Rita Ora met in 2014, as the "Thor: Love and Thunder" director dedicated an Instagram post for their four-year friendship anniversary, per People. Waititi called the singer his "bestie," so romance rumors were at a minimum. In August 2021, the couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of "Suicide Squad," and they have been attending premieres, award shows, and other events with each other since then. In June 2022, they got engaged.
"This isn't about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand," a friend of the pair told The UK Sun. "It's just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalize their relationship. They couldn't be happier." The friend mentioned that there was no formal proposal, and the singer and the director simply told each other that they want to spend the rest of their lives together.
The two kept their wedding planning under wraps, slyly avoiding questions that would come up in press interviews. "That's very cheeky," Ora told Extra's Katie Krause in a July interview. "I am very happy, I'll tell you that." Waititi avoided the questions in a June interview with This Morning, as he cracked some jokes, pretended there was a bad connection, and took his earpiece out. Now, it seems that the happy couple has tied the knot.
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora wed in an intimate ceremony
After a year of cute Instagram posts and paparazzi snaps, including a three-way kiss with the happy couple and Tessa Thompson, marriage rumors started to swirl around Taika Waititi and Rita Ora. When the "Jojo Rabbit" director was seen wearing a wedding ring in a picture posted by the "For You" singer's sister, per Mirror, it got people wondering if the two got hitched. Ora reportedly shared the same picture but covered up the ring with her caption. The speculation has been confirmed, and the couple secretly got married in London over the weekend, as the "Let You Love Me" singer has reportedly changed her last name to "Waititi-Ora."
"It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there," a source told The UK Sun on August 8. "Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are." The source added that the singer wants to keep the moment private and that the pair won't be flaunting their celebration out in the public.
The "Black Widow" singer has been linked to high-profile celebrities such as Rob Kardashian, Calvin Harris, and even Spider-Man himself, Andrew Garfield, per Pop Sugar. We are happy that Waititi and Ora have found "the one" in each other, and we wish them well as they navigate the newlywed life.