Rita Ora And Taika Waititi Reportedly Have Huge Relationship News

Director-actor Taika Waititi and singer-actor Rita Ora met in 2014, as the "Thor: Love and Thunder" director dedicated an Instagram post for their four-year friendship anniversary, per People. Waititi called the singer his "bestie," so romance rumors were at a minimum. In August 2021, the couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of "Suicide Squad," and they have been attending premieres, award shows, and other events with each other since then. In June 2022, they got engaged.

"This isn't about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand," a friend of the pair told The UK Sun. "It's just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalize their relationship. They couldn't be happier." The friend mentioned that there was no formal proposal, and the singer and the director simply told each other that they want to spend the rest of their lives together.

The two kept their wedding planning under wraps, slyly avoiding questions that would come up in press interviews. "That's very cheeky," Ora told Extra's Katie Krause in a July interview. "I am very happy, I'll tell you that." Waititi avoided the questions in a June interview with This Morning, as he cracked some jokes, pretended there was a bad connection, and took his earpiece out. Now, it seems that the happy couple has tied the knot.