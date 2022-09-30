Julia Fox Isn't Holding Back On Her Parenting Philosophy
Julia Fox is not a name that has been on the scene for long, though that hasn't stopped her from making an impact. Whether she's starring in a film like "Uncut Gems," becoming a meme for an interview connected to that movie, or dating Kanye West, Fox doesn't dim her light for anyone. On her podcast "Forbidden Fruits" in February 2022, Fox brushed aside the notion that she does anything just for attention–including dating folks like West.
"It's funny 'cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care," she said of her then-relationship with West (via Complex). "People are like 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real." So when it comes to raising her son, does she offer that same nonchalance to teaching her kiddo the ways of the world?
Julia Fox tells moms to 'choose you'
In January 2021, Julia Fox gave birth to her son Valentino with her ex Peter Artemiev. To celebrate Valentino's birthday, Fox posted an Instagram gallery of precious moments from her son's first year, calling him the "masterpiece" she "[didn't] deserve." When women become mothers, there is often that period when being a mom turns into their central focus in life, but that's something Fox says parents can push back against, no matter how much they love their little ones.
"I always resented the fact that when women have children, they suddenly become that child's mom," the actress told E! News. "You need to choose you sometimes ... you need to be the best version of yourself. If you're making all these sacrifices and, in turn, you're miserable, then that shows." She further noted that "You project that onto your child and you don't even realize you're doing it." Fox added that she believes children understand that each person has their own life, even moms, and said that moms should be taken more seriously.
This isn't the first time Fox has offered parenting advice. In an August TikTok, she advised parents to give their kids cleaning supplies to start learning "those life skills really young." Of course, it didn't take long for the Internet to poke fun at her take. "When my son was born the first outfit I gave him was nurses scrubs and he's worked full time in the hospital ever since," one user sarcastically wrote.