Julia Fox Isn't Holding Back On Her Parenting Philosophy

In January 2021, Julia Fox gave birth to her son Valentino with her ex Peter Artemiev. To celebrate Valentino's birthday, Fox posted an Instagram gallery of precious moments from her son's first year, calling him the "masterpiece" she "[didn't] deserve." When women become mothers, there is often that period when being a mom turns into their central focus in life, but that's something Fox says parents can push back against, no matter how much they love their little ones.

"I always resented the fact that when women have children, they suddenly become that child's mom," the actress told E! News. "You need to choose you sometimes ... you need to be the best version of yourself. If you're making all these sacrifices and, in turn, you're miserable, then that shows." She further noted that "You project that onto your child and you don't even realize you're doing it." Fox added that she believes children understand that each person has their own life, even moms, and said that moms should be taken more seriously.

This isn't the first time Fox has offered parenting advice. In an August TikTok, she advised parents to give their kids cleaning supplies to start learning "those life skills really young." Of course, it didn't take long for the Internet to poke fun at her take. "When my son was born the first outfit I gave him was nurses scrubs and he's worked full time in the hospital ever since," one user sarcastically wrote.