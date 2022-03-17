Julia Fox Has Strong Words About Kanye West's Behavior Toward Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian
Even though they are not together anymore, many believe that actor Julia Fox still might have some insight into her former beau, rapper Kanye "Ye" West, and his latest antics in the media. Their whirlwind romance burned bright and fizzled fast, as the couple was first seen together at the beginning of January, but their relationship only lasted one month, according to Us Weekly.
"Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together," Fox's representative confirmed to People in a statement. "I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life?" Fox said. "It just wasn't sustainable. I lost like 15 lbs. in that month."
Fox proclaims that Ye has a big personality, but the public already knew this thanks to his constant questionable social media rants and artistic choices. The public has witnessed Ye profess his love for his estranged wife, reality star Kim Kardashian, in a number of uncomfortable ways since 2021. However, it's increasingly become erratic ever since Kim publicly claimed comedian Pete Davidson as her boyfriend. Growing concerns over Ye's harassment of Kim and Davidson continue to dominate the media, but Fox has remained silent on the issue — until now.
Julia Fox doesn't think Kanye West 'would hurt a fly'
Actor Julia Fox was leaving her workout spot when TMZ caught up with her and asked what she thought about the Kanye "Ye" West, Pete Davidson, and Kim Kardashian beef, and if she thinks Ye would cause harm to the couple. "No! I just think that's his artistic, creative expression," Fox said. "I know that it's aggressive but I think if it came down to it, I don't think Kanye would hurt a fly. That's all I have to say."
However, the concern for Kim is not misplaced. On March 2, Ye was featured on a song called "Eazy" by rapper The Game, and its animated music video shows Ye kidnapping and decapitating a Davidson look-alike. To add to that, Ye has consistently posted screenshots of text messages, gossip articles, and disturbing photos on his Instagram with the captions regarding Kim, Davidson, the media, other celebrities, and the state of his relationship with his kids. Even Kim commented underneath one of his (now deleted) Instagram photos, "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school," according to Daily Mail. Ye's Instagram was also suspended for 24 hours as of March 17.
Many people are worried if this indicates Ye's past mental health struggles are becoming worse, but Fox isn't worried at all. When asked by TMZ if she thinks Ye is a danger to himself or others, she replied, "I'm not really sure but I'll give him a call and I'll find out."