Julia Fox Has Strong Words About Kanye West's Behavior Toward Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian

Even though they are not together anymore, many believe that actor Julia Fox still might have some insight into her former beau, rapper Kanye "Ye" West, and his latest antics in the media. Their whirlwind romance burned bright and fizzled fast, as the couple was first seen together at the beginning of January, but their relationship only lasted one month, according to Us Weekly.

"Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together," Fox's representative confirmed to People in a statement. "I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life?" Fox said. "It just wasn't sustainable. I lost like 15 lbs. in that month."

Fox proclaims that Ye has a big personality, but the public already knew this thanks to his constant questionable social media rants and artistic choices. The public has witnessed Ye profess his love for his estranged wife, reality star Kim Kardashian, in a number of uncomfortable ways since 2021. However, it's increasingly become erratic ever since Kim publicly claimed comedian Pete Davidson as her boyfriend. Growing concerns over Ye's harassment of Kim and Davidson continue to dominate the media, but Fox has remained silent on the issue — until now.