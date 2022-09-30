The Tragic Death Of Boxer Luis Quinones
Luis Quinones, a renowned junior welterweight boxer, has tragically died at the age of 25. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Quinones' brother Leonardo on Facebook (via ESPN). "You went ahead of us, my loving brother, now you are with your heavenly father, whom you adored and served, I love you my brother Luis Quiñones, forever and ever in our hearts," he wrote. Quinones' sudden death comes a few days after he was hospitalized following his intense boxing match with Jose Munoz — which resulted in him earning a knockout loss after eight rounds.
After the aforementioned fight, the 25-year-old talent was taken on a stretcher to a nearby hospital, where doctors concluded that he had "neurological deterioration as a result of head trauma due to traumatic contusions." However, despite receiving surgery for his serious brain injuries, doctors pronounced Quinones brain dead on September 29. In light of the disheartening news, tributes have begun to pour out for the late boxer across social media.
Tributes pour in for Luis Quinones
Shortly after Luis Quinones' tragic death made headlines, heartfelt tributes have begun to roll in for the beloved boxer. In a statement on their Instagram Story (via Sports Illustrated), Cuadrilatero Boxing described the young athlete as an "exceptional human being." They added, "Luis was passionate about boxing, so much so that he left his hometown of Barrancabermeja to continue his career in Barranquilla and become a national athlete." One fan on Twitter wrote, "RIP Luis Quinones. May God bless your family during this rough time Champ."
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro also expressed his sorrow over Quinones' death, tweeting, "It hurts a lot to see leave a young man full of dreams and with a whole future ahead of him." Jose Munoz, who was Quinones' last boxing opponent before his untimely death, echoed similar sentiments in his own heartbreaking statement. "I never thought that a dream could become a real nightmare," he wrote, per Marca. "The desire to succeed in life put us both on the same path, but because of those things in life and especially the profession we chose, today you are in a situation that we never imagined." May Luis Quinones rest in peace.