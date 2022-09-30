The Tragic Death Of Boxer Luis Quinones

Luis Quinones, a renowned junior welterweight boxer, has tragically died at the age of 25. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Quinones' brother Leonardo on Facebook (via ESPN). "You went ahead of us, my loving brother, now you are with your heavenly father, whom you adored and served, I love you my brother Luis Quiñones, forever and ever in our hearts," he wrote. Quinones' sudden death comes a few days after he was hospitalized following his intense boxing match with Jose Munoz — which resulted in him earning a knockout loss after eight rounds.

After the aforementioned fight, the 25-year-old talent was taken on a stretcher to a nearby hospital, where doctors concluded that he had "neurological deterioration as a result of head trauma due to traumatic contusions." However, despite receiving surgery for his serious brain injuries, doctors pronounced Quinones brain dead on September 29. In light of the disheartening news, tributes have begun to pour out for the late boxer across social media.