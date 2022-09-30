Nick Cannon Is Celebrating Another New Addition To His Family
Nick Cannon has announced that he is further expanding his large brood, just weeks after he announced the birth of his ninth child, Onyx. "Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON... Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine," Cannon wrote, alongside a photo of himself, Onyx, and model Lanisha Cole. "I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities." The television personality continues by gushing over his child's mother, Cole, and asking fans to respect her privacy.
At the time of Onyx's birth, Cannon was already a father to 8 children — Monroe, Morrocan, Golden, Powerful, Zion, Zillion, and Legendary. Cannon's son Zen — whom he shared with singer Alyssa Scott – died in December 2021 following a battle with cancer. Cannon opened up about the tragic loss on his since-canceled talk show, and revealed that after months of medical treatment, Zen's condition worsened.
Cannon has now welcomed another addition to his family, less than a month after his ninth child was born.
Nick Cannon is now a dad of 10
Nick Cannon is showing no signs of slowing down, at least when it comes to expanding his unconventional family. On September 30, the "Wild N' Out" host took to Instagram to announce that he had welcomed his third child with Brittany Bell. "BLESSINGWAY for RISE MESSIAH CANNON," Cannon captioned the post. Rise's birth should come as no surprise, as Cannon previously revealed that Bell was pregnant by posting an adorable clip of the pair online in August.
However, fans seem to have taken issue with the latest addition to Cannon's family and are dragging the media mogul for the movie. "Nick we tired," one person jokingly commented. While others seemed to take serious issue with Cannon's growing family. "This just feels so manufactured every other week u have a baby shower, birth or announcement — as a female this can't feel great," the fan exclaimed. "Money aside, access aside, looks aside this can't be what they imagined for themselves or all those kids."
Cannon has previously addressed criticism of his personal choices and simply explained that he is pushing back against a monogamous ideology. "That's a Eurocentric concept when you think about the idea that you're supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life," he said on "The Breakfast Club." No word yet on whether he is expecting any more children in 2022.