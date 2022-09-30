Nick Cannon Is Celebrating Another New Addition To His Family

Nick Cannon is showing no signs of slowing down, at least when it comes to expanding his unconventional family. On September 30, the "Wild N' Out" host took to Instagram to announce that he had welcomed his third child with Brittany Bell. "BLESSINGWAY for RISE MESSIAH CANNON," Cannon captioned the post. Rise's birth should come as no surprise, as Cannon previously revealed that Bell was pregnant by posting an adorable clip of the pair online in August.

However, fans seem to have taken issue with the latest addition to Cannon's family and are dragging the media mogul for the movie. "Nick we tired," one person jokingly commented. While others seemed to take serious issue with Cannon's growing family. "This just feels so manufactured every other week u have a baby shower, birth or announcement — as a female this can't feel great," the fan exclaimed. "Money aside, access aside, looks aside this can't be what they imagined for themselves or all those kids."

Cannon has previously addressed criticism of his personal choices and simply explained that he is pushing back against a monogamous ideology. "That's a Eurocentric concept when you think about the idea that you're supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life," he said on "The Breakfast Club." No word yet on whether he is expecting any more children in 2022.