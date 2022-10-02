Britney Spears' Mom Begs The Pop Star To Unblock Her Following Social Media Apology

It has been known for some time that Lynn Spears was not following her daughter Britney Spears on Instagram — which hasn't stopped her from engaging with the singer's posts — but now it appears the family matriarch has been blocked by the pop star. Britney took to Instagram on October 1, and shared a touching note about her personal growth. "I'm not perfect but I'm me," the image read. She then went on to slam her family in the caption, explaining she has never received an apology after being "hurt." "It honestly blows my mind every day of my life even after what is known what they did to me, they still act as if that's ok," Britney captioned the post.

In response to the "Gimme More" singer, Lynn took to the comment section to plead with her daughter once again. "I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years," Lynn commented. She went on to beg the pop star to "unblock" her, while further apologizing for causing Britney pain. Britney did not reply to her mother, but has since continued posting her infamous dancing videos.

This isn't the first time Lynn has had to come to her own defense. After the entertainer posted screenshots of a conversation she had with her mother online — where Lynn appears to ignore the singer's concerns about her medication — Lynn posted the rest of the alleged conversation, which included her response.