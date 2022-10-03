Wynonna Judd Proves Touring Without Late Mom Naomi Won't Be Easy
In April, the Judd family faced some devastating news: Matriarch Naomi Judd took her own life at the age of 76 in her Tennessee home. Naomi left behind her longtime husband, Larry Strickland, as well as her two daughters: Wynonna, who formed the other half of Naomi's highly successful mother-daughter country music duo, The Judds — which they formed in 1983 — and actor Ashley Judd.
Although both Wynonna and Ashley have tried to move on with their mother no longer in their lives, it has proved to be difficult for them. Wynonna told CBS News in September that she was still "incredibly angry" over her mother's death, and didn't think that feeling would not go away for a while. And in recent days, while on a tour honoring her late mother, Wynonna suffered an incident during rehearsal which proved that continuing her musical career without her mother will be more difficult than she thought.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Wynonna Judd 'lost it' rehearsing without her mother
On September 30, exactly five months after her mother's death, country music star Wynonna Judd gave an interview to the AP in which she reminisced on her late mother Naomi. Wynonna is currently on tour, which was scheduled before Naomi's death and meant to be a swan song for the famous Judds. Now, it has become a memorial for the late Naomi. In the interview, Wynonna revealed just how difficult it was to move on without her mother.
"It's devastatingly beautiful to go back to the past and relive some of these memories," Wynonna told the outlet while on the tour bus. "Yesterday I was in rehearsal and there's a part in the show where they sync up Mom singing with me. And I turned around and I just lost it."
Nonetheless, the tour will continue despite Wynonna's heartbreak, and fans of both Wynonna and Naomi will still have their chance to say goodbye as the younger Judd continues her journey across the country. The "Final Tour" is scheduled to complete in Wynonna's home state of Kentucky on October 29.