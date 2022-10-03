Wynonna Judd Proves Touring Without Late Mom Naomi Won't Be Easy

In April, the Judd family faced some devastating news: Matriarch Naomi Judd took her own life at the age of 76 in her Tennessee home. Naomi left behind her longtime husband, Larry Strickland, as well as her two daughters: Wynonna, who formed the other half of Naomi's highly successful mother-daughter country music duo, The Judds — which they formed in 1983 — and actor Ashley Judd.

Although both Wynonna and Ashley have tried to move on with their mother no longer in their lives, it has proved to be difficult for them. Wynonna told CBS News in September that she was still "incredibly angry" over her mother's death, and didn't think that feeling would not go away for a while. And in recent days, while on a tour honoring her late mother, Wynonna suffered an incident during rehearsal which proved that continuing her musical career without her mother will be more difficult than she thought.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.