Beyonce Gushes Over Her Sister Solange's Major Achievement

Beyoncé and Solange are one of pop culture's most extraordinary siblings. While Beyoncé is relatively more successful than her younger sister, that doesn't mean Solange hasn't been able to shine on her own. That said, it hasn't always been easy for the duo.

In a 2018 online interview with journalist Maria Shriver, their mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, revealed that she taught her daughters not to be competitive with one another. Once Beyoncé became famous, Lawson made the sisters go to counseling together as she worried about its effect on Solange. "I was very sensitive to that because I grew up where I felt like my mother liked my brother more. And she loved him more. So I was really sensitive to it," she explained. "It was tough because she was five years old and Beyoncé was this little superstar in our city." Despite any hardships they may have had to overcome, Beyoncé and Solange have no issue sharing the stage with one another. During Solange's 2014 Coachella set, Beyoncé made a surprise appearance for "Losing You" and joined her sister for a dance. Four years later, Solange re-paid the favor and performed choreography during Beyoncé's iconic "Homecoming" show.

Beyoncé is celebrating a lot right now. Her most recent album "Rennaisance" became her seventh consecutive No. 1 album on the US Billboard 200 and is currently dominating the charts. Her career aside, she is also honoring Solange for making history.