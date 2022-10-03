Heather Dubrow Completely Shuts Down Rumors About Her Marriage To Terry
Fans have seen a lot of Heather Dubrow and her husband Terry Dubrow's relationship play out in the press. According to IMDb, the couple first gained realty fame by starring in the Bravo hit "The Real Housewives of Orange County," though Heather will be the first to tell you that she was an actor long before her reality television career. While Terry landed a spinoff with another house-husband, Paul Nassif, on "Botched," the couple left "RHOC" in 2016.
"After much careful thought and deliberation, I have decided not to return to 'RHOC' this season," she told the Daily Dish of her decision to exit. "These past 5 years have been an incredible journey, and I'm so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture." She also expressed her gratitude to the network and noted that Andy Cohen told her the door is "always open" should she want to return. However, Heather and Terry didn't stay away from the show for too long and returned for Season 16. The actor explained her decision to come back on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" (via Bravo). "I thought, 'OK, we've got these four kids, and they're different genders, different sexualities," she told Cohen. "And wouldn't it be cool to show our version of what our normal family looks like, and maybe start those conversations in other households and maybe help some other people."
But, with her return came more headlines — both good and bad.
Heather Dubrow claps back at rumors
Heather Dubrow has never shied away from lashing out against rumors against her and her family, and the same is true with the new rumor involving her husband, Terry Dubrow. "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star commented on a fan account that suggested she and her husband would not film the next season of the Bravo series after cheating allegations. "According to @deuxmoi, Heather Dubrow is skipping out on #RHOC season 17 filming due to cheating allegations circulating! Do you believe this?" the fan account wrote.
We're not sure how Heather caught wind of the post, but she did and she squashed those rumors in a hurry with a short and sweet comment. "This is not true, on any level," the mother-of-four wrote. Several other fans commented on the post to share their thoughts on the matter, and the reviews were mixed. "Kelly Dodd has been saying this for years now. I'm not surprised at all," one person wrote. "I personally don't believe the cheating rumors, however, I will NOT miss her! She was hard to watch last season," another chimed in.
Heather has addressed cheating rumors in the past, including on an episode of her podcast, "Heather Dubrow's World," in April. "There's a rumor online right now that Terry was banging his assistant for years," she told listeners, adding that she didn't even want to give the rumors any "weight" or "life" because they are just plain "stupid."