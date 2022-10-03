Heather Dubrow Completely Shuts Down Rumors About Her Marriage To Terry

Fans have seen a lot of Heather Dubrow and her husband Terry Dubrow's relationship play out in the press. According to IMDb, the couple first gained realty fame by starring in the Bravo hit "The Real Housewives of Orange County," though Heather will be the first to tell you that she was an actor long before her reality television career. While Terry landed a spinoff with another house-husband, Paul Nassif, on "Botched," the couple left "RHOC" in 2016.

"After much careful thought and deliberation, I have decided not to return to 'RHOC' this season," she told the Daily Dish of her decision to exit. "These past 5 years have been an incredible journey, and I'm so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture." She also expressed her gratitude to the network and noted that Andy Cohen told her the door is "always open" should she want to return. However, Heather and Terry didn't stay away from the show for too long and returned for Season 16. The actor explained her decision to come back on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" (via Bravo). "I thought, 'OK, we've got these four kids, and they're different genders, different sexualities," she told Cohen. "And wouldn't it be cool to show our version of what our normal family looks like, and maybe start those conversations in other households and maybe help some other people."

But, with her return came more headlines — both good and bad.