Bruce Willis Breaks Silence On Bizarre Rumor About His Career
There's no doubt that Bruce Willis has had a prolific career. The award-winning actor has appeared in iconic films such as "Pulp Fiction" and the "Die Hard" franchise. But in March, Willis' retirement from acting was announced. His daughter, Rumer Willis, took to Instagram to explain why her dad was taking a step back. She wrote, "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."
Following the unfortunate news, many people came forward to support Willis. Actor Rob Gough, who acted alongside Willis in "American Siege" in 2021, told People, "Even though he was going through this when he was on camera — it's second nature to him, he just turned on, and you had no idea that anything was going on."
So, what's the former actor up to now? Recently, rumors have been circulating about Willis — or rather, another version of Willis.
Inside the rumors about Bruce Willis' digital twin
Bruce Willis' team is denying rumors that he sold his digital likeness to a deepfake company called Deepcake. Following his retirement from acting, multiple reports have surfaced claiming that Willis did so to allow for a "digital twin" of himself to act in upcoming films. Willis' representative told The Hollywood Reporter that he "has no partnership or agreement with this Deepcake company." A Deepcake representative told BBC News, "The wording about rights is wrong... Bruce couldn't sell anyone any rights, they are his by default."
However, there is a catch. Deepcake's spokesperson shared that their company did generate his digital twin for ad campaigns in 2021, per The Hollywood Reporter. As displayed on the Deepcake website, Willis apparently spoke about how his digital twin was used in an advertising campaign, saying, "I liked the precision of my character. It's a great opportunity for me to go back in time. The neural network was trained on content of 'Die Hard' and 'Fifth Element,' so my character is similar to the images of that time." Willis' latest movie, "Detective Knight: Rogue," will be released on October 21 — and as far as we know, it stars the real Willis, not his digital twin.