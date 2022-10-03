Bruce Willis Breaks Silence On Bizarre Rumor About His Career

There's no doubt that Bruce Willis has had a prolific career. The award-winning actor has appeared in iconic films such as "Pulp Fiction" and the "Die Hard" franchise. But in March, Willis' retirement from acting was announced. His daughter, Rumer Willis, took to Instagram to explain why her dad was taking a step back. She wrote, "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

Following the unfortunate news, many people came forward to support Willis. Actor Rob Gough, who acted alongside Willis in "American Siege" in 2021, told People, "Even though he was going through this when he was on camera — it's second nature to him, he just turned on, and you had no idea that anything was going on."

So, what's the former actor up to now? Recently, rumors have been circulating about Willis — or rather, another version of Willis.