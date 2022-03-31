The Extreme Amount Of Films Bruce Willis Made In The Past Two Years Revealed

Bruce Willis' sudden retirement from acting will sure be felt by the film industry as a whole. The saddening news accompanied the announcement that Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia, per a March 30 Instagram post by ex-wife Demi Moore. As Moore wrote on behalf of the Willis family, the actor's aphasia — a linguistic disorder that "robs you of the ability to communicate" — has affected his cognitive functioning, effectively halting his decades-long career.

Willis' colleagues expressed nothing but love and gratitude for having worked with the prolific icon. Willis' "Glass" co-star Sarah Paulson took to Willis' daughter Rumer's Instagram post to share, "He was such an incredible acting partner to me, and is the loveliest, most gentle and hilarious man. he reigns supreme in my book." Meanwhile, M. Night Shyamalan, who directed Willis in one of his biggest career highlights, "The Sixth Sense," tweeted that he still looked up to Willis. As Shyamalan wrote, "All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis... He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as kid."

The news of Willis' aphasia is even more shocking when one considers just how many films he starred in over the last two years alone.