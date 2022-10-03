Gwen Stefani Looks Back On Milestone Moment With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton shocked the world when they confirmed their relationship in 2015, just months after they finalized their divorces from their former partners, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively. "Gwen and Blake are longtime friends who have very recently started dating," shared Stefani's spokesperson with Us Weekly in November 2015. At the time, both musicians were early in their tenure as coaches on "The Voice," and had recently spurred romance rumors when viewers noticed they'd become quite friendly with each other during promo appearances.

Despite the fact that rebound relationships usually crash and burn, and Stefani once thought she and Shelton's relationship wouldn't last, they are still going strong. According to Taste of Country, the famous singers married on July 3 in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, at Shelton's ranch. Per the outlet, Shelton had a chapel built specifically for Stefani when he proposed and brought their relationship full circle when they tied the knot. This past summer, Stefani and Shelton added a major milestone to their relationship timeline: their first wedding anniversary.

Now, Stefani has given their fans a little insight into one of their earliest romantic milestones and it's oh so sweet!