Julia Fox Opens Up Like Never Before About Her Mental Health
On the surface, Julia Fox leads a highly desirable lifestyle fueled by consistent success. From starring as Adam Sandler's side chick in the 2019 film "Uncut Gems," to walking major fashion shows in 2022, the actor-model has a career that many people would covet. In addition, she often generates considerable buzz for her distinctively bold style choices. And who could forget about Fox's short-lived public romance with Kanye "Ye" West, which substantially elevated her star status. Referring to her relationship with Ye, she told The New York Times, "Look at the big picture. That was amazing for me. The exposure was priceless." She added, "But I do think eventually I'll surpass the Kanye narrative. Believe it or not, Kanye's not the most interesting thing that's ever happened to me."
In spite of her seemingly glamorous career, Fox is a human being with her own set of challenges to manage. Now, she's giving fans the inside scoop on these personal challenges. In a recent TikTok video, Fox candidly opened up about her mental health struggles.
Julia Fox struggles with OCD and ADHD
Julia Fox is coming clean about her mental health. The actor-model recently posted a TikTok video where she talked about coping with OCD and ADHD. Fox replied to a viewer's question about navigating her career while being neurodivergent. She revealed, "It's been very difficult. I have bouts of great productivity, where I'm on top of the world and I'm just feeling like I'm invincible. Then, I have moments of deep, deep, deep stagnant type of feeling, like I just can't f***ing move." She shared details on how her OCD manifests, saying, "I used to count the number of letters inside of words in my head and I'd always want them to reach to 10." She added that marijuana helps calm down her OCD, but not the productivity issues regarding her ADHD.
This isn't the only time Fox has opened up about her personal life. A mom to her son Valentino, she recently discussed motherhood with E! News, saying, "I always resented the fact that when women have children, they suddenly become that child's mom. You need to choose you sometimes." According to her, that doesn't mean you're selfish. She added, "You need to be the best version of yourself. If you're making all these sacrifices and, in turn, you're miserable, then that shows. You project that onto your child and you don't even realize you're doing it."
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.