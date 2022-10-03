Julia Fox Opens Up Like Never Before About Her Mental Health

Julia Fox is coming clean about her mental health. The actor-model recently posted a TikTok video where she talked about coping with OCD and ADHD. Fox replied to a viewer's question about navigating her career while being neurodivergent. She revealed, "It's been very difficult. I have bouts of great productivity, where I'm on top of the world and I'm just feeling like I'm invincible. Then, I have moments of deep, deep, deep stagnant type of feeling, like I just can't f***ing move." She shared details on how her OCD manifests, saying, "I used to count the number of letters inside of words in my head and I'd always want them to reach to 10." She added that marijuana helps calm down her OCD, but not the productivity issues regarding her ADHD.

This isn't the only time Fox has opened up about her personal life. A mom to her son Valentino, she recently discussed motherhood with E! News, saying, "I always resented the fact that when women have children, they suddenly become that child's mom. You need to choose you sometimes." According to her, that doesn't mean you're selfish. She added, "You need to be the best version of yourself. If you're making all these sacrifices and, in turn, you're miserable, then that shows. You project that onto your child and you don't even realize you're doing it."

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.