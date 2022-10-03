Coolio's Girlfriend Sheds New Light On Their Relationship Before He Died

On September 28, 90s rapper Coolio died at the age of 59, TMZ reported. According to one of Coolio's close friends, the rapper, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house when he went to use the restroom and didn't come out. As time passed, his friend became concerned and tried to call him without any success. The friend entered the bathroom by breaking down the door, finding Coolio laying on the floor. Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and spent 45 minutes attempting to resuscitate him, but Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene. It is suspected that he suffered cardiac arrest.

"We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away Wednesday afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers," Coolio's talent manager Sheila Finegan told TMZ in a statement. The rapper is survived by his 10 children.

In a follow-up report, TMZ learned that Coolio had suffered from severe asthma and it sounds like that may have contributed to his death, which is still under investigation. Since then, Coolio's longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey has spoken out about their relationship.