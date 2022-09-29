The Truth About Coolio's Children

The world was hit with some sad news on September 28 when it was confirmed that Coolio, the rapper behind "Gangsta's Paradise," had died. TMZ confirmed the news, with his talent manager, Sheila Finegan, saying in a statement, "We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away Wednesday afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

It's reported Coolio — who was working on new music before his death — was found in the bathroom of a friend's home after they grew concerned for him after noticing he'd been gone for a while. After shouting his name and getting no response, the friend opened the door and sadly discovered that the 59-year-old was unresponsive on the floor. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. TMZ reported that the first responder who tried to save the rapper's life performed CPR on him for 45 minutes, sadly to no avail.

Tragically, Coolio leaves behind several children, though it's not actually known exactly how many times he became a father.