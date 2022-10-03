Victoria Beckham Hints Where She Really Stands With Nicola Peltz

In August, reports came out that Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz were in a rumored feud. "They can't stand each other and don't talk," a source told Page Six. The insider mentioned that planning for Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's wedding was "horrendous" because Victoria and Peltz seemed to not communicate at all to each other during the process. "[It's] non-stop petty drama," the source added.

Other reports indicated that the families were in a power feud, as both the Peltzes and the Beckhams pride themselves in how close-knit their respective families are. "I think it's very difficult for Victoria, coming from a tight-knit family, to see her son grow close to his in-laws," an insider told Mirror. The source added that Victoria wants to stay on Peltz's "good side" so the rift doesn't strain her relationship with Brooklyn.

On August 10, both Brooklyn and Peltz chimed in to clear the feud rumors, believing that Peltz's choice to wear a Valentino wedding dress rather than one of Victoria's designs was the reason behind the drama. The actor mentioned to Variety that there was a conflict with the atelier, and she had no choice but to choose a different dress. Brooklyn added that "everyone gets along, which is good," shutting down the rumors. It also looks like Victoria is doing her best to clear the feud rumors as well by including Peltz in social media pictures with the family.