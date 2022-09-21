Nicola Peltz Beckham Clarifies Rumors Of Her Rift With The Beckhams

So, is there any truth to the speculation about a potential rift between Nicola Peltz and her supermodel mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham? In the fall issue of Grazia Magazine published September 22, Nicola cleared the air on the circulating rumors about her fighting with the Spice Girls alum. First, the "Transformers" actor clarified that her first idea for her wedding dress was to wear one designed by Victoria in collaboration with Nicola's friend.

"We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn't hear anything," Nicola recounted in her interview. "Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn't make it." After Victoria pulled out, Nicola revealed that she then turned to one of her favorite designers, Valentino. "When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings." The newlywed also admitted to the social media speculation being a "bummer," especially since she's insisting the Beckhams are "great in-laws."

Although Nicola denied having a fight with Victoria over the dress, Nicola hasn't addressed other speculated issues between the Beckham and Peltz families. But the rumors may be just that: rumors. Regardless — according to Brooklyn and Nicola's August interviews with Variety – the couple is aware of their online "haters," but they seemingly choose to stay above it all.