Anderson Cooper Weighs In On Andy Cohen Marriage Pact Possibility

They've said it before, and they'll probably have to say it again, but Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are just friends. Cooper told Sean Hayes on the "Smartless" podcast that there is no marriage pact between the pair. "No, it's not possible," Cooper said. "We're really close friends, I mean I love him, but that would not work!" And he would know since they already tried it once before, sort of. They were set up on a blind date and apparently, it did not go well.

"He called me to set up the date and within 30 seconds I knew I was never going on a date with Andy Cohen because he violated like every one of my rules," Cooper told the "Smartless" hosts. "The biggest one being ... he mentioned my mom within the first 30 seconds." In case you didn't know, Cooper's mother was the American heiress Gloria Vanderbilt. The 60 Minutes correspondent added, "He now admits he just wanted to date one of the Vanderbilt boys."

In any case, Cohen doesn't need Cooper's help when it comes to dating, because he has his buddy John Mayer to go to for advice. No, seriously! The Bravo host said on Access Hollywood, "I've asked [Mayer] for dating advice. I asked him a few months ago, there was this situation I was in. And I said 'what do you think about this,' and he just set my head straight!"