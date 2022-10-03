Anderson Cooper Weighs In On Andy Cohen Marriage Pact Possibility
Maybe it's because of their decade-spanning friendship, or maybe it's because of their undeniable chemistry when co-hosting New Year's Eve specials every year. Whatever the reason, people have never been able to stop speculating that, given the right conditions, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen could make a relationship work. On Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show in January 2022, Stern asked Cohen, "What is it about Anderson Cooper that keeps you from falling in love with him?" (via Entertainment Tonight). Cohen responded "At this point, we know each other too well. We're not attracted to each other in that way."
But hey, one could argue that friends-to-lovers is the best rom-com trope out there — we've all seen "My Best Friend's Wedding," after all. Maybe, like Jules and Michael, Cohen and Cooper have some kind of "marriage pact" that will kick in one of these days. At least, that's what Sean Hayes asked Cooper on the "Smartless" podcast recently. During the conversation, Hayes asked the CNN host, "Hey, did you guys ever make a pact, like if he's single by a certain age and you're single by a certain age, sure let's just get together and combine families?" Cooper's answer was pretty straightforward.
Anderson Cooper says there's no Andy Cohen marriage pact
They've said it before, and they'll probably have to say it again, but Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are just friends. Cooper told Sean Hayes on the "Smartless" podcast that there is no marriage pact between the pair. "No, it's not possible," Cooper said. "We're really close friends, I mean I love him, but that would not work!" And he would know since they already tried it once before, sort of. They were set up on a blind date and apparently, it did not go well.
"He called me to set up the date and within 30 seconds I knew I was never going on a date with Andy Cohen because he violated like every one of my rules," Cooper told the "Smartless" hosts. "The biggest one being ... he mentioned my mom within the first 30 seconds." In case you didn't know, Cooper's mother was the American heiress Gloria Vanderbilt. The 60 Minutes correspondent added, "He now admits he just wanted to date one of the Vanderbilt boys."
In any case, Cohen doesn't need Cooper's help when it comes to dating, because he has his buddy John Mayer to go to for advice. No, seriously! The Bravo host said on Access Hollywood, "I've asked [Mayer] for dating advice. I asked him a few months ago, there was this situation I was in. And I said 'what do you think about this,' and he just set my head straight!"