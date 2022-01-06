Andy Cohen Shuts Down The Anderson Cooper Dating Speculation Once And For All

Long-term friendships between TV personalities come far and few in between; that's why we can't help but cherish Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's solid bond. The two have been friends since the '90s, per Woman's Day, and often appear on TV projects together, including the popular New Year's Eve Live special on CNN.

While Cohen and Cooper have never claimed to be anything more than just platonic buddies, one cannot deny the chemistry they have. And if you happen to be a Cohen-Copper shipper, you'll probably be delighted to know that they almost had a chance at romance back in the day. Cooper said that their friends once tried setting them up, although nothing came out of it. "We were actually set up on a blind date," the host shared in an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "You know when straight people know two gay guys, they're like, 'Oh, you guys should meet.'"

Unfortunately, Cohen was too much of a fan of Cooper's mother, the famous socialite Gloria Vanderbilt, leading to an automatic rejection from Cooper. "[The date] happened because we had a phone call, and after two minutes, I said, 'I'm not dating this guy,'" Cooper said on "Live with Kelly" (via Vanity Fair). "He broke my cardinal rule. He mentioned my mom within the first four sentences of meeting me." While the two clearly got past what had happened, they never attempted to date, even though they are now both single.