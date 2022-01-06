Andy Cohen Shuts Down The Anderson Cooper Dating Speculation Once And For All
Long-term friendships between TV personalities come far and few in between; that's why we can't help but cherish Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's solid bond. The two have been friends since the '90s, per Woman's Day, and often appear on TV projects together, including the popular New Year's Eve Live special on CNN.
While Cohen and Cooper have never claimed to be anything more than just platonic buddies, one cannot deny the chemistry they have. And if you happen to be a Cohen-Copper shipper, you'll probably be delighted to know that they almost had a chance at romance back in the day. Cooper said that their friends once tried setting them up, although nothing came out of it. "We were actually set up on a blind date," the host shared in an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "You know when straight people know two gay guys, they're like, 'Oh, you guys should meet.'"
Unfortunately, Cohen was too much of a fan of Cooper's mother, the famous socialite Gloria Vanderbilt, leading to an automatic rejection from Cooper. "[The date] happened because we had a phone call, and after two minutes, I said, 'I'm not dating this guy,'" Cooper said on "Live with Kelly" (via Vanity Fair). "He broke my cardinal rule. He mentioned my mom within the first four sentences of meeting me." While the two clearly got past what had happened, they never attempted to date, even though they are now both single.
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper 'know each other too well' to ever date
The most beautiful relationships come from friendships, but in Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, their very friendship is what's hindering them from ever attempting to date each other. In a new interview on "The Howard Stern Show," Cohen finally revealed the reason why they didn't embark on a romantic relationship.
"What is it about Anderson Cooper that keeps you from falling in love with him?" Stern asked (via Entertainment Tonight), to which Cohen responded, "Listen, that's just not what our relationship is based on. We're just friends. That's not a part of it." He added that they know too much about each other after years of friendship and know that they're not attracted to one another. "At this point, we know each other too well. We're not attracted to each other in that way." He admits that Cooper is easy on the eyes, though. "He's a handsome guy. We're not in that place."
It looks like they're better off as pals, though. They're polar opposites, with Cohen being the funny one and Cooper being the introvert, but Cooper said he appreciates that his friend knows how to pick him up when he's down. "I don't think there's anything I've not discussed with him," he told The New York Times. "It's nice to have someone who pokes fun at you. If I'm in a dangerous place, he'll text me something funny."