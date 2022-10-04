Savannah Chrisley Shuts Down Romance Rumors With Famous Country Star

There's a whole lot going on at the Chrisley Compound right now. Of course, the big news is Todd Chrisley and his family's serious legal issues as he and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud in June, while Julie found herself convicted of wire fraud, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

You'd be forgiven then for thinking that the Chrisley kids probably wouldn't have too much time on their hands right now to be dating, but that certainly hasn't stopped the rumor mill from swirling with romance speculation for Todd and Julie's daughter, Savannah Chrisley. As fans will know, Savannah was once engaged to Nic Kerdiles, who appeared on "Chrisley Knows Best" and the spin-off "Growing Up Chrisley" before the two split in 2020. "There's no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it's time for us to move forward individually," Savannah wrote in a since deleted Instagram post confirming their breakup, per Us Weekly.

Super fans may remember though that Savannah and Nic once starred in a music video together — and it's the artist of that song who she's now shutting down romance rumors with.