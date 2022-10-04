Savannah Chrisley Shuts Down Romance Rumors With Famous Country Star
There's a whole lot going on at the Chrisley Compound right now. Of course, the big news is Todd Chrisley and his family's serious legal issues as he and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud in June, while Julie found herself convicted of wire fraud, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
You'd be forgiven then for thinking that the Chrisley kids probably wouldn't have too much time on their hands right now to be dating, but that certainly hasn't stopped the rumor mill from swirling with romance speculation for Todd and Julie's daughter, Savannah Chrisley. As fans will know, Savannah was once engaged to Nic Kerdiles, who appeared on "Chrisley Knows Best" and the spin-off "Growing Up Chrisley" before the two split in 2020. "There's no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it's time for us to move forward individually," Savannah wrote in a since deleted Instagram post confirming their breakup, per Us Weekly.
Super fans may remember though that Savannah and Nic once starred in a music video together — and it's the artist of that song who she's now shutting down romance rumors with.
Savannah Chrisley denied dating Matt Stell
Sorry, guys! Savannah Chrisley hasn't found love with Matt Stell, but did seemingly admit they tried to give things a go in the dating game. "He's just an awesome person. The waters were definitely tested. You got to date to know where you got to land," she said on SiriusXM's "The Highway" (via E! News). "That ended pretty quickly, which, you know, I got a feeling about that one," she shared. Savannah also admitted that she hadn't actually seen the music video she and Nic Kerdiles starred in for Stell (for his song "Prayed For You") and also doesn't like to hear the song anymore in the wake of their split. Fair enough!
It's not clear exactly when she had her little dating spell with Stell, though Todd and Julie's Chrisley's daughter did admit she was very much with Keriles when they shot the music video together. In fact, she and Keriles had such a bond that they even briefly give things another go in August 2021. "We just decided to keep things off of social media. I've kind of come to a place in life where I've decided to keep my relationships to myself because I feel like I deserve a little bit of privacy when it comes to that," she told E! News at the time, adding, "We're still trying to figure things out." By November 2021, though, Savannah made it pretty clear to People that it was romantically off once again.