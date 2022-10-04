Why Fans Might See Less Of Scott Disick On The Kardashians
Scott Disick has been with the Kardashians for such a long time, that for some fans, it feels like he's part of the family. And just like any reality television family, there sure have been a lot of ups and downs over the years. But back in August it was reported that the single father of three was supposedly "ex-communicated" by the Kardashians, according to Page Six. That's because he has seemingly been socially replaced by Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker. A source close to the situation even said, "Ever since Kourtney got married, [Disick] doesn't spend as much time with that whole group. He's been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis. He had to regroup who his relationships are."
While no one knows exactly how Disick feels about being ex-communicated by the Kardashians, he did open up about losing his friendship with Kourtney back in April. "He always had this idea that he and Kourtney would eventually get back together," another tipster told People at the time. Well, now it seems like whatever was in the past between Disick and Kourtney will stay in the past, as there's a good chance fans will be seeing much less of him on Hulu's "The Kardashians."
Scott Disick's no longer part of the nuclear Kardashian family
It looks like Scott Disick might have lost his membership card to the Kardahsian Klub and his all-access key to their Calabasas home (if he even had one to begin with). Kourtney Kardashian herself said that Disick might or might not appear on the second season of "The Kardashians" seeing how the first one bothered her for a particular reason. She told the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast that she was none too pleased by the fact that Disick's commentary about Kourtney's relationship with Travis Barker overshadowed her scenes with her new man. She said (via Entertainment Tonight), "I was upset they chose to take my fairytale and include that part of it. And then it just bothered me, like, these people, at wherever are like making the choice of what my story is," while adding, "Why do we have to focus on this? I get it's TV, and blah, blah, blah, but to me, I was not having it. I was like, you wouldn't do this to anyone else."
Even though it might seem like Disick has a lot to say about Kourtney's new life with Barker, one source did share back in March that the two exes still had a cordial relationship. That said, it seems like Disick can't be part of the family without actually being family anymore.