Why Fans Might See Less Of Scott Disick On The Kardashians

Scott Disick has been with the Kardashians for such a long time, that for some fans, it feels like he's part of the family. And just like any reality television family, there sure have been a lot of ups and downs over the years. But back in August it was reported that the single father of three was supposedly "ex-communicated" by the Kardashians, according to Page Six. That's because he has seemingly been socially replaced by Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker. A source close to the situation even said, "Ever since Kourtney got married, [Disick] doesn't spend as much time with that whole group. He's been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis. He had to regroup who his relationships are."

While no one knows exactly how Disick feels about being ex-communicated by the Kardashians, he did open up about losing his friendship with Kourtney back in April. "He always had this idea that he and Kourtney would eventually get back together," another tipster told People at the time. Well, now it seems like whatever was in the past between Disick and Kourtney will stay in the past, as there's a good chance fans will be seeing much less of him on Hulu's "The Kardashians."