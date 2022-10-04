Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Drag Their Marriage Into The Voice Face-Off
It's safe to say that a lot of people have felt like Gwen Stefani one time or another. Back in September, she admitted that she didn't think her relationship with Blake Shelton would last. Shelton told Country Countdown's USA Lon Helton that Stefani was worried that being a mother to three young boys would put the singer off. He said, per People, "I think Gwen thought, when we first started seeing each other, that it was just gonna be a moment in time because of that." Thankfully, that wasn't the case at all as Shelton has made it pretty clear that being a stepfather is one of the most important roles in his life.
That, and Shelton has even said that he's prioritized his family with Stefani over everything else in his life. He told Entertainment Tonight in an interview back in August, "I love music and I love The Voice. I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it's just a new phase of my life."
Well, and just like so many other couples out there, it seems like Shelton and Stefani have found it a little difficult to separate their marriage with their work life as the two recently dragged their marriage into another face-off on "The Voice."
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got into it on The Voice
Blake Shelton made it no secret that he wasn't playing any games — or worried about hurting anyone's feelings — on the October 4 episode of "The Voice." According to Yahoo Entertainment, the country crooner said that he was ready to "crush another coach's dreams," regardless of whether or not that coach happened to be his wife, Gwen Stefani.
The two seemed to squabble over two different promising singers: one named Daysia and another named Ansley Burns. Things got pretty heated when Stefani told the audience, "Let's see what fighting feels like in our marriage!" When Shelton made it pretty clear that he wanted to work with Burns, he even went as far as to tell the young teen, "I wanted you so much, I blocked my own wife." Ouch.
Thankfully, the couple's banter was all in good fun. After all, Shelton did recently admit that Stefani is still known as his "girlfriend" in his cell phone, per Page Six, despite the fact that they've been married for well over a year now.