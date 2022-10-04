Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Drag Their Marriage Into The Voice Face-Off

It's safe to say that a lot of people have felt like Gwen Stefani one time or another. Back in September, she admitted that she didn't think her relationship with Blake Shelton would last. Shelton told Country Countdown's USA Lon Helton that Stefani was worried that being a mother to three young boys would put the singer off. He said, per People, "I think Gwen thought, when we first started seeing each other, that it was just gonna be a moment in time because of that." Thankfully, that wasn't the case at all as Shelton has made it pretty clear that being a stepfather is one of the most important roles in his life.

That, and Shelton has even said that he's prioritized his family with Stefani over everything else in his life. He told Entertainment Tonight in an interview back in August, "I love music and I love The Voice. I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it's just a new phase of my life."

Well, and just like so many other couples out there, it seems like Shelton and Stefani have found it a little difficult to separate their marriage with their work life as the two recently dragged their marriage into another face-off on "The Voice."