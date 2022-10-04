The Truth About Loretta Lynn's Bond With Reba McEntire

When the opportunity arose to collaborate with Loretta Lynn, Reba McEntire jumped at it. In April 2021, McEntire, and Carrie Underwood joined Lynn on the title track of her final album "Still Woman Enough." McEntire discussed the creative process in a brief behind-the-scenes documentary about the album's making. "To get to sing with Loretta Lynn, the person that I've learned too much from over, I think, 60 years of my life, I was honored that y'all asked me to do this because I've watched the movie, I read the books," McEntire said.

McEntire insisted that despite Lynn's age (Lynn was almost 90 at the time) she was still a force in the recording studio. "She is still woman enough," McEntire said. Near the end of the interview, McEntire became emotional, holding back tears as she described Lynn's influence on the country music industry. "One thing I'd like to say, if I don't choke up when I'm saying it, I love her," McEntire said. "She is the most special thing country music, I think, has ever had. I mean that with all my heart."

While McEntire and others will acutely feel the loss of such an influential star, Lynn will be most missed by her large extended family, per New York Times. At the time of her death, Lynn left behind four of her six children, 17 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.