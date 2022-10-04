Loretta Lynn's Last Instagram Post Has A Whole New Meaning After Her Death

Music fans are mourning the tragic death of Loretta Lynn, the queen of country music. Lynn was a teen bride and mother who became an American icon. People reported Lynn had 16 No. 1 songs, wrote multiple books, and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013. Former President Barack Obama said, "This coal miner's daughter gave voice to a generation, singing what no one wanted to talk about and saying what no one wanted to think about ... Loretta Lynn still reigns as the rule-breaking, record-setting queen of country music."

The beloved singer grew up poor, and Lynn had six children, so she knew about real life. Lynn's hit songs included "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)," "Coal Miners Daughter," and other songs about the gritty side of life. According to The Washington Post, Lynn's 1972 song "The Pill" about reproductive freedom was controversial but became a hit. Throughout her 60 years of making music, the country singer remained humble, despite her fame. On her official website, Lynn wrote, "I ain't a star — a star is something up in the night sky. People say to me, 'You're a legend.' I'm not a legend. I'm just a woman."

But Lynn's last Instagram post has a whole new meaning after her death.