Loretta Lynn's Last Instagram Post Has A Whole New Meaning After Her Death
Music fans are mourning the tragic death of Loretta Lynn, the queen of country music. Lynn was a teen bride and mother who became an American icon. People reported Lynn had 16 No. 1 songs, wrote multiple books, and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013. Former President Barack Obama said, "This coal miner's daughter gave voice to a generation, singing what no one wanted to talk about and saying what no one wanted to think about ... Loretta Lynn still reigns as the rule-breaking, record-setting queen of country music."
The beloved singer grew up poor, and Lynn had six children, so she knew about real life. Lynn's hit songs included "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)," "Coal Miners Daughter," and other songs about the gritty side of life. According to The Washington Post, Lynn's 1972 song "The Pill" about reproductive freedom was controversial but became a hit. Throughout her 60 years of making music, the country singer remained humble, despite her fame. On her official website, Lynn wrote, "I ain't a star — a star is something up in the night sky. People say to me, 'You're a legend.' I'm not a legend. I'm just a woman."
But Lynn's last Instagram post has a whole new meaning after her death.
Loretta Lynn's last Instagram post was a mantra for her life
On October 2, Loretta Lynn posted a bible verse on Instagram and wrote, "Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed. But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light so that it may be seen plainly that what they have done has been done in the sight of God. John 3:20-21." The country star's post was a mantra for her life. Raised in a Kentucky holler with eight siblings, Lynn worked hard and remained humble. In 2016, Lynn told People, "They tell me to rest all the time, but I'm not tired! I don't have to work now. I don't have to, but I love to." The country superstar added, "I can probably outwork anyone in Nashville. I ain't ready to lay down and die."
While promoting a new album in 2021, the 89-year-old singer talked to The Sun about "Coalminer's Daughter." Lynn explained, "I had the best parents in the world, and this song is my tribute to them, to their hard work and the life that made me. You can't ever forget where you come from, and I carry the song in my heart everywhere I go."
Author Robert Oermann told The Washington Post, "Her songs were delivered from a distinctly female point of view ... Writing about women as they really lived — that was a breakthrough."