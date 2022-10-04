How Much Was Loretta Lynn Worth When She Died?

Loretta Lynn's tragic death is hitting the country music world hard. On October 4, Lynn's family confirmed to Rolling Stone that she'd died in Tennessee. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning ... in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," read the statement.

Lynn, who lived until the age of 90, was a singer-songwriter who enjoyed a lucrative six-decade-long career. During Lynn's tenure, she released a string of hits that empowered the average mom and wife, often singing about relationship woes — like cheating husbands — and women's liberation. Lynn's most notable hit was 1970's "Coal Miner's Daughter," which served as the springboard for her 1976 autobiography and 1980 film of the same name, per Country Music Hall of Fame. The film told a fictionalized version of her tough upbringing, which included marrying as a teenager and birthing four children by the time she was 22, per PBS.

While many aging stars leave this world with little to show for their long-lasting careers, Lynn left behind a gold mine of fortune.