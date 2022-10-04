The Heartbreaking Details Loretta Lynn Planned For Her Own Funeral

90-year-old country icon Loretta Lynn has died of natural causes. According to a family statement made to CNN, the singer "passed away ... in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills."

Lynn had a fascinating life, and the songs that she wrote about it brought her out of poverty. According to a piece she wrote for Esquire, she married her husband at just 13 years old, and was soon giving birth to her first child. She also used the 2002 article to assert, "Working keeps you young. I ain't ever gonna stop. And when I do, it's gonna be right on stage. That'll be it."

Indeed, the fierce singer remained in the public eye well into her later years. In 2019, she shut down rumors about her health on Facebook (via Billboard). After tabloids claimed she was in a nursing home, Lynn went live and said, "You're kidding me! I'm not dead and neither is Willie [Nelson]! Both of us are coming back to life and we're gonna raise hell." Even as the singer neared the end of her life, Lynn made sure that the funeral would go exactly according to her plans. New details have emerged about her wishes for her send-off, and the star's heart and humor is evident in every single one.