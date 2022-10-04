The Heartbreaking Details Loretta Lynn Planned For Her Own Funeral
90-year-old country icon Loretta Lynn has died of natural causes. According to a family statement made to CNN, the singer "passed away ... in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills."
Lynn had a fascinating life, and the songs that she wrote about it brought her out of poverty. According to a piece she wrote for Esquire, she married her husband at just 13 years old, and was soon giving birth to her first child. She also used the 2002 article to assert, "Working keeps you young. I ain't ever gonna stop. And when I do, it's gonna be right on stage. That'll be it."
Indeed, the fierce singer remained in the public eye well into her later years. In 2019, she shut down rumors about her health on Facebook (via Billboard). After tabloids claimed she was in a nursing home, Lynn went live and said, "You're kidding me! I'm not dead and neither is Willie [Nelson]! Both of us are coming back to life and we're gonna raise hell." Even as the singer neared the end of her life, Lynn made sure that the funeral would go exactly according to her plans. New details have emerged about her wishes for her send-off, and the star's heart and humor is evident in every single one.
Loretta Lynn wants to be buried next to her late husband
Shortly before Loretta Lynn's death, Radar Online revealed exclusively that the singer had begun planning her own funeral. Their insider said that Lynn was turning "most of her physical holdings into cash so she doesn't burden her kids and grandkids with having to sell off stuff when she's gone." She also reportedly left behind details for her memorial service, which she hoped would include performances from her relatives and Dolly Parton.
Most touchingly, she wished to be buried at the family cemetery located on her ranch. The grounds serve as the resting place for Lynn's husband and two of her children. According to ESPN, the 3,500-acre estate is a popular tourist attraction and frequently hosts motocross events.
Although official details about the upcoming funeral service have not been revealed, it seems likely that the country star will get her way. According to Rolling Stone, Parton serenaded Lynn at her 90th birthday party. It would be unsurprising if all of her friends and family came together to honor the closure of her life in a similar way.