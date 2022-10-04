Inside Loretta Lynn's Health Troubles Before Her Death

Country legend Loretta Lynn, who's best known for her bold, spirited women's empowerment anthems, died in her Tennessee home on October 4, according to the Associated Press. According to a statement issued by her family, Lynn died peacefully in her sleep. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," read the statement.

Prior to her passing, Lynn enjoyed a long 60-year career that spawned numerous hit records and albums, 18 Grammy nominations, and hit movie entitled "Coal Miner's Daughter," which was inspired by her eponymous song and autobiography. In 2021, Lynn released her final album, "Still Woman Enough," which featured a collection of her updated hits. During promo for "Still Woman Enough," Lynn shared that her highest and lowest points were entangled. "I think the highest point of my career was in the late '70s. I had No. 1 songs, a best-selling book and a movie made about my life," shared Lynn with AARP. "But I think it was also the lowest point for me as well. Life gets away from you so fast when you move fast."

Despite Lynn's regrets, she still enjoyed a long, fulfilling life. Unfortunately, with age came a host of health issues for Lynn prior to her death.