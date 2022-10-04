Inside Loretta Lynn's Health Troubles Before Her Death
Country legend Loretta Lynn, who's best known for her bold, spirited women's empowerment anthems, died in her Tennessee home on October 4, according to the Associated Press. According to a statement issued by her family, Lynn died peacefully in her sleep. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," read the statement.
Prior to her passing, Lynn enjoyed a long 60-year career that spawned numerous hit records and albums, 18 Grammy nominations, and hit movie entitled "Coal Miner's Daughter," which was inspired by her eponymous song and autobiography. In 2021, Lynn released her final album, "Still Woman Enough," which featured a collection of her updated hits. During promo for "Still Woman Enough," Lynn shared that her highest and lowest points were entangled. "I think the highest point of my career was in the late '70s. I had No. 1 songs, a best-selling book and a movie made about my life," shared Lynn with AARP. "But I think it was also the lowest point for me as well. Life gets away from you so fast when you move fast."
Despite Lynn's regrets, she still enjoyed a long, fulfilling life. Unfortunately, with age came a host of health issues for Lynn prior to her death.
Loretta Lynn suffered from a stroke and broken hip
The last few years of Loretta Lynn's life were marked by some pretty serious health issues. In 2017, Loretta Lynn suffered from a stroke. Lynn's official Facebook account alerted the public and her adoring fans. "American country music legend Loretta Lynn was admitted into a hospital in Nashville last night after she suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee," read the statement. "She is currently under medical care and is responsive and expected to make a full recovery. At the time, Lynn had just celebrated her 85th birthday and had to postpone her live shows.
While speaking with People, Lynn gave the public some insight into her long and challenging journey. "It's a very scary thing when you find out you're havin' a stroke," Lynn shared. "Immediately, "I wondered if I could sing. Mommy said I was born singin'. That's all I've ever done. I couldn't believe that could be taken away." Unfortunately, Lynn broke her hip in 2018, just one year after her stroke, which made her recovery more difficult. "I think people thought I wouldn't come back from that," said Lynn. "And they're really shocked when I tell them, 'Well, I'm doing good, I'm moving my arms, I'm moving all my parts and I can still sing.'"
Loretta Lynn once hit back at claims she was nearing death
Ultimately, Loretta Lynn lived five more years after having a stroke and four more years after breaking her hip. However, Lynn's promising recovery was once put into question by tabloids. In 2019, Radar reported that Lynn's health was in jeopardy and suggested her family was preparing to say goodbye. "Loretta already has in-house nursing care, and of course, her four kids are there with her most every day," shared the anonymous source. "But there's still a fear that another fall is going to kill her, and she would be better off in a facility where she can be monitored at all times.
Soon after, Lynn took to Facebook (via Today) to hit back at claims that she was near death's door. "Well, through the years they've said I'm broke, homeless, cheating, drinking, gone crazy, terminally ill, and even dead!" Lynn captioned the video. "Poor things can't ever get it right. I guess if those old pesky tabloids are harassing me then they're giving someone else a break......but I'm about an inch from taking 'em to Fist City!"