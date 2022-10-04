Dolly Parton's Farewell To Loretta Lynn Will Break Your Heart

Loretta Lynn was the queen of country music, and Dolly Parton is considered country music royalty. The two legends became friends in the 1960s when they started in country music. Over the years, Parton and Lynn's friendship remained close. In 2019, Lynn tweeted, "Congrats to my dear friend, @DollyParton for celebrating 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole @Opry. She's my mountain sister. I love her music and I will always love her." It was clear how much Parton loved her friend back. In 2019, she posted a throwback photo with Lynn on Facebook with the caption, "Friends forever." According to Good Housekeeping, the friends have worked together over the years. Lynn and Parton worked with the late Tammy Wynette to create the 1993 album "Honky Tonk Angels," a big hit.

Many are mourning the tragic death of Lynn, but Parton's loss of her friend is likely a big one. Lynn's last Instagram post has a whole new meaning after her death, but Parton's farewell to Lynn on Instagram will break your heart.