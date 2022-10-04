Dolly Parton's Farewell To Loretta Lynn Will Break Your Heart
Loretta Lynn was the queen of country music, and Dolly Parton is considered country music royalty. The two legends became friends in the 1960s when they started in country music. Over the years, Parton and Lynn's friendship remained close. In 2019, Lynn tweeted, "Congrats to my dear friend, @DollyParton for celebrating 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole @Opry. She's my mountain sister. I love her music and I will always love her." It was clear how much Parton loved her friend back. In 2019, she posted a throwback photo with Lynn on Facebook with the caption, "Friends forever." According to Good Housekeeping, the friends have worked together over the years. Lynn and Parton worked with the late Tammy Wynette to create the 1993 album "Honky Tonk Angels," a big hit.
Many are mourning the tragic death of Lynn, but Parton's loss of her friend is likely a big one. Lynn's last Instagram post has a whole new meaning after her death, but Parton's farewell to Lynn on Instagram will break your heart.
Dolly Parton called Loretta Lynn her 'sister'
On October 4, Dolly Parton paid tribute to Loretta Lynn. Parton posted a simple message on Instagram about Lynn. "So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta," she wrote. "We've been like sisters all the years we've been in Nashville, and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I'm one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace." Just five days before her death, Lynn posted a photo with her friend Parton on Instagram and wrote, "It's been fun watching this throwback making the rounds right now. @dollyparton and I always have a great time together!" The 90-year-old country star posted a link to her 1988 performance on Parton's variety show, "Dolly." The video is blurry, but watching these two country legends perform a medley of Lynn's hits makes it worth watching.
In the video, Parton says, "More people love you than anybody in the world, and you have had some of the greatest songs, and you've written almost everything you've ever recorded." These two women always supported each other! #FriendshipGoals. It's hard to believe Lynn is gone, and our heart breaks for Parton losing her friend and sister.