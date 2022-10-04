Loretta Lynn Sent A Powerful Message With Her Final Album

The world may have lost another icon, but her legacy will live on forever. Loretta Lynn, a country music legend, died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee, her family confirmed to Variety. She was 90. Lynn had been a force in the country genre for more than 50 years. The singer had an extensive catalog and was widely-known for songs like "I'm a Honky Tonky Girl," "Whispering Sea," and "Blue Kentucky Girl," according to Rolling Stone.

Aside from her undeniable talent, Lynn was also known for creating relatable music that people could resonate with. "I wasn't the first woman in country music," she said during a 2007 interview with Esquire. "I was just the first one to stand up there and say what I thought, what life was about." In addition to her touching lyrics, the Grammy-winning artist won CMA's Entertainer of the Year Award — the first woman in history to win the title, per the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Given everything that Lynn accomplished, the singer always made sure to send off her fans with a powerful message.