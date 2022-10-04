Inside Loretta Lynn's Friendship With Patsy Cline

Loretta Lynn, who tragically died on October 4, will always be remembered as one of country music's most beloved and enduring icons. But the Coal Miner's Daughter herself always said she would never have made it as far as she did without her best friend and mentor, Patsy Cline. Though Cline died heartbreakingly young in 1963, Lynn has never forgotten her influence on her life or her friendship. Lynn even named her daughter Patsy in honor of her friend.

"After I met Patsy, life got better for me because I fought back," Lynn once told Nashville Scene in an interview, as Cline helped her learn to stand up to her husband. "Before that, I just took it. I had to. I was 3,000 miles away from my mom and dad and had four little kids. There was nothin' I could do about it. But later on I starting speakin' my mind when things weren't right."

Lynn shared a lot more about the two singers' bond in her memoir: "Me & Patsy Kickin' Up Dust."