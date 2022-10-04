Pete Davidson May Be Erasing The Last Reminders Of His Relationship With Kim Kardashian

Months after his split with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson is reportedly going through the post-breakup phase in his own way. The comedian and the reality mogul first sparked dating rumors after she hosted an episode of "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021. Just one month after the taping, Kardashian and Davidson confirmed their relationship to the world.

Davidson is famous for his smorgasbord of impulsive tattoos, so it was no surprise that he got some body modifications to commemorate his and Kardashian's newfound love. This includes a tattoo of Kardashian's kids' initials and another one with "Jasmine and Aladdin," referring to the skit they performed together when she hosted "SNL." Davidson even took it a step further by getting "Kim" literally branded onto his chest.

Despite the permanence of the body modifications, the couple confirmed their breakup back in August, and many wondered what was going to come of these tattoos. Well, now we know what happened to one of the tattoos "The King of Staten Island" actor got for his former girlfriend.