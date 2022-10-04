Ken Jennings' Rare Photo Of His Son Is Really Turning Heads

A bit of trivia that some "Jeopardy!" fans might not know about host Ken Jennings is that he's a father — unless they follow him on Twitter.

The man with the 74-game winning streak and his wife, Mindy, share two children: a 15-year-old daughter named Caitlin and a 19-year-old son named Dylan. In a 2018 interview with Lifehacker, Jennings mentioned them while chatting about working from home as a computer software programmer. "My home office is right by the front door, so as soon as the kids are home from school, they come barreling in," he said. "I thought about putting a lock on the door, but I ended up just embracing the catastrophe."

Being around his son and daughter so much has allowed Jennings to make a lot of observations about their behavior, which he often shares with his Twitter followers. "I just learned my daughter 90% pre-slices her school lunch fruit the night before, & then rubber-bands it shut so it doesn't turn brown," he tweeted in 2017. He also posts frequently about his interactions with them. "My son is memorizing a poem for school, and I said it was 'much-anthologized' and he said 'your mom is much-anthologized.' Hard to see how I come back from this one," he tweeted in 2019.

It's not as common for Jennings to share photos of his kids — and when he posted a rare pic of his son, many of his fans remarked on the family resemblance.