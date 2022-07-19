Ken Jennings' Joke Seals His Reputation With Jeopardy! Fans
It appears as if the producers of "Jeopardy!" are still determining who will take over Alex Trebek's role as the show's permanent host. However, Ken Jennings — who currently shares hosting duties with actor Mayim Bialik — is already causing a stir among fans. Following Trebek's death, the competition series cycled through a series of celebrity guest hosts, including NFL star Aaron Rodgers and former "Reading Rainbow" host LeVar Burton. Sony Pictures initially selected executive producer Mike Richards to moderate the game show, but Richards was eventually replaced by Jennings and Bialik after insensitive comments he made in the past resurfaced. Jennings and Bialik have been alternating as hosts ever since.
In May, Jennings announced that he would be taking time away from "Jeopardy!" but would return before Season 39 ends. "I'm handing the keys back to the talented actor-producer-writer-director (!) @missmayim for a few months," he tweeted. Now, over two months later, Jennings has returned to the show, and has made a move that may have solidified his reputation with viewers.
Fans praise Ken Jennings for his crude sense of humor
Ken Jennings recently returned to the podium on "Jeopardy!" and fans are already loving his sense of humor. On the July 18 episode of the popular game show, Jennings shocked (and seemingly pleased) viewers with a risqué joke about circumcision. "Since no one had done this for 40 years, God told Joshua to get a knife & do this to male Israelites," Jennings questioned during a "Double Jeopardy" round, to which contestant Erica Weiner correctly guessed, "What is circumcise?" The beloved TV host then jokingly replied, "That is correct. A painful $2,000 for you!"
The remark appeared to be well-received by fans, who took to social media to demand Jennings remain as the permanent host of the show. "Pretty funny, and pretty much every @Jeopardy fan is glad he's back. Can we please just keep him and be done with it?" a fan tweeted. There were even some viewers who rushed to defend Jennings against internet sleuths, who thought the joke was inappropriate. One person wrote, "There is absolutely nothing wrong with Ken Jennings' joke about circumcision... People who criticized Jennings are nitpicking a**h***s."