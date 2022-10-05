Kendall Jenner Appears To Quietly Take Side In Kanye West Debacle

Kanye "Ye" West's Paris Fashion Week appearance had people talking for all the wrong reasons. Before beginning his surprise Yeezy (now officially renamed YZY) show and debuting the brand's ninth collection, West decided to give a speech while making more than just a fashion statement. Ye wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt, a clothing item that was also showcased by models during the fashion show, according to Complex. This, of course, immediately caused massive controversy online. West faced backlash from multiple outlets and individuals, including the fashion editor of Vogue, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

After attending the YZY fashion show in person, Karefa-Johnson posted on her Instagram story. "I guess I get what he tried to do," she wrote. "He thought it was Duchampian. It wasn't. It didn't land, and it was deeply offensive, violent, and dangerous" (via Page Six). She went on to explain that Ye's "White Lives Matter" T-shirt had nothing to do with art despite what the rapper might say about the controversial fashion statement.

Karefa-Johnson wasn't the only person to feel uncomfortable or disappointed at Ye's surprise YZY fashion show. When Jaden Smith announced that he left the show early because of its problematic messaging, even Kendall Jenner subtly showed her support.