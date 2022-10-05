Kendall Jenner Appears To Quietly Take Side In Kanye West Debacle
Kanye "Ye" West's Paris Fashion Week appearance had people talking for all the wrong reasons. Before beginning his surprise Yeezy (now officially renamed YZY) show and debuting the brand's ninth collection, West decided to give a speech while making more than just a fashion statement. Ye wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt, a clothing item that was also showcased by models during the fashion show, according to Complex. This, of course, immediately caused massive controversy online. West faced backlash from multiple outlets and individuals, including the fashion editor of Vogue, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.
After attending the YZY fashion show in person, Karefa-Johnson posted on her Instagram story. "I guess I get what he tried to do," she wrote. "He thought it was Duchampian. It wasn't. It didn't land, and it was deeply offensive, violent, and dangerous" (via Page Six). She went on to explain that Ye's "White Lives Matter" T-shirt had nothing to do with art despite what the rapper might say about the controversial fashion statement.
Karefa-Johnson wasn't the only person to feel uncomfortable or disappointed at Ye's surprise YZY fashion show. When Jaden Smith announced that he left the show early because of its problematic messaging, even Kendall Jenner subtly showed her support.
Kendall Jenner doesn't appear to be siding with Kanye West
Kanye "Ye" West is Kendall Jenner's ex-brother-in-law, but that doesn't seem to have affected her decision to stand up for what she thinks is right. Jaden Smith took to Twitter to reveal why he left Ye's show early and walked out after seeing its problematic messaging. Smith tweeted, "I had to dip lol," a tweet that was liked by Jenner, according to Page Six, followed by another tweet, "I don't care whose it is, if I don't feel the message, I'm out." After those two tweets, Smith posted one final tweet, "Black Lives Matter."
Although Jenner's support for Smith was a subtle diss at the rapper, many of her friends have publicly defended Vogue fashion editor, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. After Karefa-Johnson criticized Ye's "White Lives Matter" and West started harassing her online, Gigi Hadid made her feelings about West crystal clear. Hadid took to Instagram comments to shut down West's behavior by saying, "As if the 'honor' of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You're a bully and a joke" (via E! News). Hailey Bieber, another good friend of Jenner's, showed her support for Karefa-Johnson via Instagram. Bieber wrote, "My respect for you runs deep my friend! To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor" (via Entertainment Tonight).
Ye caused an explosive social media frenzy following his fashion show, so only time will tell if or when he'll attempt to put out the flames.