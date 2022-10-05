Lisa Rinna's Latest Look Is Reminding Fans Of A Certain Kardashian
One unsavory side effect of being a public figure is the fact that your appearance is often picked apart. Such is especially the case for reality stars, whose vocal fan bases are never quick to shy away from calling out those they suspect of going under the knife or even photoshopping their photos. One reality star who's experienced this first hand is Lisa Rinna. Best known for appearing on "Melrose Place" and Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Rinna's physical transformation — which includes her signature pout and dramatic makeup — has spurred plenty of speculation about whether or not she's undergone plastic surgery.
Turns out, Rinna once got permanent lip injections at 24, per the Daily Mail, which she had reduced in 2010 due to a mixture of public criticism and side effects. "I was crazy to even touch them in the first place," Rinna shared with People, admitting that she wanted to emulate actor Barbara Hershey's famous pout.
To this day, Rinna's lips are still a topic of discussion, but this week, she's in the headlines for switching up her signature look and looking strikingly similar to a member of the Kardashian family.
Fans thinks Lisa Rinna is ripping off Khloe Kardashian's look
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is gearing up to wrap up its 12th season, which means that the reunion is just around the corner. Ahead of the "RHOBH" reunion, which is set to air its first part on October 12, the Bravo Instagram account has shared the cast members' reunion looks, and Rinna's new look is causing major chatter. In the photo, Rinna has traded in her signature short, flipped hair cut for long, flowing blonde tresses, smoky makeup and overlined lips.
While some Bravo fans praised Rinna's new look, many are pointing out her resemblance to Khloé Kardashian. "How much makeup did they use to make Lisa Rinna look like khloe kardashian," wrote one Twitter user. "I seriously thought this was Khloe at first glance," tweeted another. "Now, why did we think Khloé Kardashian joined the cast? Lisa Rinna abusing the FaceApp," wrote another Bravo fan via Twitter.
So far, neither lady has addressed the comparisons. However, in Kardashian's case, she may be busy with her own social media trolls. On Tuesday, the reality mogul addressed the recent backlash to a now-deleted Instagram post. In the photo, her waist looked unnaturally slender, leading people to accuse Kardashian of more photoshop antics, per E! News. "I never even posted this photo," Kardashian tweeted. "Maybe my glam did but I didn't. Also I mean.... The bent lines in the back lol please."