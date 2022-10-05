Lisa Rinna's Latest Look Is Reminding Fans Of A Certain Kardashian

One unsavory side effect of being a public figure is the fact that your appearance is often picked apart. Such is especially the case for reality stars, whose vocal fan bases are never quick to shy away from calling out those they suspect of going under the knife or even photoshopping their photos. One reality star who's experienced this first hand is Lisa Rinna. Best known for appearing on "Melrose Place" and Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Rinna's physical transformation — which includes her signature pout and dramatic makeup — has spurred plenty of speculation about whether or not she's undergone plastic surgery.

Turns out, Rinna once got permanent lip injections at 24, per the Daily Mail, which she had reduced in 2010 due to a mixture of public criticism and side effects. "I was crazy to even touch them in the first place," Rinna shared with People, admitting that she wanted to emulate actor Barbara Hershey's famous pout.

To this day, Rinna's lips are still a topic of discussion, but this week, she's in the headlines for switching up her signature look and looking strikingly similar to a member of the Kardashian family.