Why Cheryl Burke And Matthew Lawrence Are Going Back To Court After Their Divorce

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence finalized their divorce in September, after nearly three years of marriage. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the pair agreed to uphold the terms of their prenup. Per the agreement, neither entertainers would receive spousal support, and Lawrence would maintain the lease on their Los Angeles property and their shared car.

The "Dancing With the Stars" pro filed for divorce from Lawrence in February, citing January 7 as their date of separation. Shortly after the filing, Burke took to Instagram to confirm the news, but did not provide additional details. "I know I have always said that I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," Burke shared. Their split became even more official, after Burke sent a clear message by removing all traces of the "Boy Meets World" actor from her social media accounts.

And just when it seemed as if the saga between Burke and Lawrence was finally over, the couple is now headed to trial.