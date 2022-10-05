Why Cheryl Burke And Matthew Lawrence Are Going Back To Court After Their Divorce
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence finalized their divorce in September, after nearly three years of marriage. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the pair agreed to uphold the terms of their prenup. Per the agreement, neither entertainers would receive spousal support, and Lawrence would maintain the lease on their Los Angeles property and their shared car.
The "Dancing With the Stars" pro filed for divorce from Lawrence in February, citing January 7 as their date of separation. Shortly after the filing, Burke took to Instagram to confirm the news, but did not provide additional details. "I know I have always said that I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," Burke shared. Their split became even more official, after Burke sent a clear message by removing all traces of the "Boy Meets World" actor from her social media accounts.
And just when it seemed as if the saga between Burke and Lawrence was finally over, the couple is now headed to trial.
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence set for legal battle over their dog
Cheryl Burke is officially a single woman. The professional dancer made the declaration on a October 3 episode of her podcast, "Burke in the Game," but explained that her battle with the "Mrs. Doubtfire" actor is far from over. "it is still not over because we have to go to trial — unless he all of a sudden calls it off — but that will happen in January," Burke said. She went on to explain that the upcoming trial — which will determine who gets ownership of their dog, Ysabella — has saddened her. She added, "Ysabella is my daughter; I am a dog mom. I couldn't even imagine my life without her. I could just cry right now."
And while Burke has not explicitly revealed what led to her divorce from Lawrence, she has hinted that infidelity played a role in their split. In a TikTok video posted the day her divorce was finalized, the dancer made a brash suggestion. In the clip, Burke shared a digital checklist, reading, "Kick him out of my house, Hire a divorce attorney, File for divorce."