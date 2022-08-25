Cheryl Burke Seemingly Spills Jaw-Dropping Details About Matthew Lawrence Split

Cheryl Burke is fed up with her romantic prospects. Or, at least that's what her recent TikTok would lead you to believe. During the brief clip, the professional dancer stares blankly the camera as text dominates the screen. "When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes," Burke wrote. She captioned the video, "The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever."

Burke hasn't explicitly named just who she was referring to, but she did hashtag the video #exessuck." And as Today reports, Burke filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence in February. Previously, Burke appeared on "The Tamron Hall Show" and shared that she and Lawrence had tried marriage counseling, to no avail. "I'm a huge advocate for therapy," Burke shared. "I truly believe in it. Matt and I, we definitely, we were in couple's therapy, even before our marriage. I think people associate therapy with like, 'Oh my god, there's a problem." She continued, "But really I think it's very healthy to have that third person there that's not biased and that can give you ways and tools on how to communicate."

The timing of Burke's video, just weeks after Lawrence was spotted looking cozy with Chili, has some fans wondering if Burke and Lawrence tried to work on their marriage, but ultimately could not get past their differences. Only time will tell.