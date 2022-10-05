Tamera Mowry-Housley Reacts To Her Sister Tia Mowry's Divorce
Tia Mowry has filed for divorce from husband Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage, according to People. The actor announced the split via Instagram with a lengthy caption that gave fans some insight on how she's been feeling given the situation. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children," Mowry said.
According to legal documents acquired by TMZ, Mowry cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation. She is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their children and asked the judge to terminate the option of spousal support for both parties.
Mowry and Hardrict got married in 2008 and signed a prenuptial agreement. The couple's premarital agreement states that "all assets and obligations of each party are her/his separate property," according to Entertainment Tonight. It's unclear what actually led to the couple ending things, but now, Mowry's sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, is opening up about the situation.
Tamera Mowry-Housley is supporting her sister
"Sister, Sister" star Tamera Mowry-Housley stopped by the "Today" show on October 5, where she voiced her support for her sister, Tia Mowry, who announced her divorce to her husband, Cory Hardrict, just one day prior via Instagram. When asked about her sister's divorce, Tamera responded, "I support her, so whatever she wants. The Mowrys have her back. I love her dearly, she is strong." The star was careful to not reveal anything about what ultimately led the couple to divorce and said, "I know right now she kind of just wants to process it all, take it all in, and you know, be a little private about that. As a sister, I'm just going to respect that."
The conversation began with Tamera explaining that she and her sister Tia were "late bloomers" in the dating world. While it wasn't fun at first, she seems to be happy now with her husband Adam Housley, whom she married in 2011 and shares two children with.
Tamera later left "Today" show viewers with a piece of life advice that could certainly apply to Tia as she navigates divorce, saying, "You just have to get all the outside noise out and hear your own voice." Just hours prior to making a public announcement regarding their split, Mowry seemed to hint at marriage trouble by reposting a mysterious quote on her Instagram story that said (via Us Weekly), "Letting go can be painful. But it won't hurt as much as holding on to an illusion."