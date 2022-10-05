Tamera Mowry-Housley Reacts To Her Sister Tia Mowry's Divorce

"Sister, Sister" star Tamera Mowry-Housley stopped by the "Today" show on October 5, where she voiced her support for her sister, Tia Mowry, who announced her divorce to her husband, Cory Hardrict, just one day prior via Instagram. When asked about her sister's divorce, Tamera responded, "I support her, so whatever she wants. The Mowrys have her back. I love her dearly, she is strong." The star was careful to not reveal anything about what ultimately led the couple to divorce and said, "I know right now she kind of just wants to process it all, take it all in, and you know, be a little private about that. As a sister, I'm just going to respect that."

The conversation began with Tamera explaining that she and her sister Tia were "late bloomers" in the dating world. While it wasn't fun at first, she seems to be happy now with her husband Adam Housley, whom she married in 2011 and shares two children with.

Tamera later left "Today" show viewers with a piece of life advice that could certainly apply to Tia as she navigates divorce, saying, "You just have to get all the outside noise out and hear your own voice." Just hours prior to making a public announcement regarding their split, Mowry seemed to hint at marriage trouble by reposting a mysterious quote on her Instagram story that said (via Us Weekly), "Letting go can be painful. But it won't hurt as much as holding on to an illusion."