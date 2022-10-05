Tia Mowry May Have Hinted At Marriage Troubles With Cory Hardrict
A resurfaced interview moment with Tia Mowry might have been an early signal of her divorce from Cory Hardrict. On Oct. 4, the "Sister, Sister" star took to Instagram to share the news that she and Hardrict would be separating. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness," Mowry wrote. "We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives." Mowry was then shown support by her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, who wrote, "love you!" in the comments section. Another "Sister, Sister" actor, Jackée Harry, conveyed she was wishing Mowry the best by commenting three prayer emojis.
TMZ detailed that Mowry had filed for divorced on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The performer cited irreconcilable differences in the filing and asked for joint physical and legal custody of her and Hardrict's two children, who are 11 and four. This separation marks the end of a 14-year marriage for Mowry and Hardrict. Now, a potentially telling statement that Mowry made at an event is being revisited following the divorce announcement.
Tia Mowry spoke about 'self-love' and 'setting boundaries' just before the split was announced
A recent interview moment with Tia Mowry could have been a clue that she and Cory Hardrict would soon be announcing their separation. When Mowry was interviewed by Access Hollywood at the Sept. 29 Variety Power of Women event, she was asked what has led to her "glowing" appearance. "It's self-love," Mowry said. "I'm really, really just focusing on setting boundaries." "The Game" star explained how setting boundaries has been a process and is something she'd recommend to all women. "I'm in my 40s, and I'm just now learning," Mowry said. "All of you ladies out there, no matter how old you are, start now. It's really given me peace, joy."
In a Oprah Daily interview from Sept. 11, Mowry again spoke of boundaries, stating that "You can have boundaries with your friends, your family, your partner." She also elaborated on the value of letting go of perfectionism. "I'm unlearning that I have to be perfect — it's okay to make mistakes because that is how you grow," Mowry said. "Instead of putting so much pressure on yourself and feeling so depleted or frustrated, look at it as a way to love yourself." Since the news of her and Hardrict's divorce, Mowry seems to be focusing on the positive, as she wrote via Twitter on Oct. 4, "I am love ... I will only choose to see love. I hope you will too."