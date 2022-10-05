Tia Mowry May Have Hinted At Marriage Troubles With Cory Hardrict

A recent interview moment with Tia Mowry could have been a clue that she and Cory Hardrict would soon be announcing their separation. When Mowry was interviewed by Access Hollywood at the Sept. 29 Variety Power of Women event, she was asked what has led to her "glowing" appearance. "It's self-love," Mowry said. "I'm really, really just focusing on setting boundaries." "The Game" star explained how setting boundaries has been a process and is something she'd recommend to all women. "I'm in my 40s, and I'm just now learning," Mowry said. "All of you ladies out there, no matter how old you are, start now. It's really given me peace, joy."

In a Oprah Daily interview from Sept. 11, Mowry again spoke of boundaries, stating that "You can have boundaries with your friends, your family, your partner." She also elaborated on the value of letting go of perfectionism. "I'm unlearning that I have to be perfect — it's okay to make mistakes because that is how you grow," Mowry said. "Instead of putting so much pressure on yourself and feeling so depleted or frustrated, look at it as a way to love yourself." Since the news of her and Hardrict's divorce, Mowry seems to be focusing on the positive, as she wrote via Twitter on Oct. 4, "I am love ... I will only choose to see love. I hope you will too."