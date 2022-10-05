Britney Spears Names The Surprising Person Who Inspired Her Short Haircut
Britney Spears is living her best life and making her own decisions about what she wants to do, with who, and when. Since being freed from her conservatorship in November 2021, Spears has regained control of her life and has been spending her time — and her money — however she pleases. Over the past year, the pop star got married and has been traveling, spending a great deal of time in her favorite vacation spot — Hawaii — according to E! News.
On October 4, Spears took to Instagram to share a video of herself at the beach. "I cut all my hair off ... I don't want to show it yet," she captioned the post, adding three scissor emoji. In the video, Spears frolicked on the beach without a top and had her noticeably shorter hair tied back in a ponytail underneath a pink hat. As she rolled around in the sand wearing nothing but a pair of bikini bottoms, Spears teased her audience with her new look but managed not to give too much away. Although she still hasn't shared a photo of her shorter hair, she has shared what — or rather who — inspired her to get a fresh chop.
Britney Spears took a page from Khloe Kardashian's hair book
On October 5, Britney Spears revealed that she was inspired to cut her hair by a reality television star. "I woke up this morning in the most adorable room I've ever stayed in...my life!!! I feel so blessed!!! I was inspired by Khloe Kardashian's hair so I'm working on deep conditioning it today," Spears captioned an Instagram post. The pop star went on to say that she didn't appreciate the hateful comments that she received on the post in which she shared that she cut her hair. "I was shocked to see how many comments there were under my post l did yesterday. I looked and good god people are absolutely hateful!!!" Spears' caption continued.
It's unknown when Spears plans on showing her fans her big hair reveal, but this certainly isn't the first time that she has chopped her hair short. Over the years, Spears has had all different kinds of hairstyles from various lengths to various colors. When she was younger, she had shoulder-length hair and, after her conservatorship ended, several of her fans noticed that she was rocking a different style altogether thanks to hair artist Dimitris Giannetos. Her long, unkempt hair was blown out smooth and sleek in an Instagram post, according to Cosmopolitan.
We'll see how long Spears keeps her hair short this time around.