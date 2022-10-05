Britney Spears Names The Surprising Person Who Inspired Her Short Haircut

Britney Spears is living her best life and making her own decisions about what she wants to do, with who, and when. Since being freed from her conservatorship in November 2021, Spears has regained control of her life and has been spending her time — and her money — however she pleases. Over the past year, the pop star got married and has been traveling, spending a great deal of time in her favorite vacation spot — Hawaii — according to E! News.

On October 4, Spears took to Instagram to share a video of herself at the beach. "I cut all my hair off ... I don't want to show it yet," she captioned the post, adding three scissor emoji. In the video, Spears frolicked on the beach without a top and had her noticeably shorter hair tied back in a ponytail underneath a pink hat. As she rolled around in the sand wearing nothing but a pair of bikini bottoms, Spears teased her audience with her new look but managed not to give too much away. Although she still hasn't shared a photo of her shorter hair, she has shared what — or rather who — inspired her to get a fresh chop.