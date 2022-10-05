How Ozzy Osbourne's Sad Diagnosis Affected His Marriage With Sharon

Sharon Osbourne has been front and center when it comes to assisting Ozzy Osbourne through his ongoing health complications. Ozzy — who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003 — has previously opened up about his ailments, which he said have become "a nightmare" for him to manage. "When I was about 69 and a half I thought to myself, 'One day, I wonder when I will start to feel like an old guy?'" he told Express. Ozzy added, "When I became 70, I had the f—ing thumb thing. It has been one nightmare after another."

For her part, Sharon has continued to provide fans of the Black Sabbath frontman with updates about his health. In June, the outspoken television personality revealed that Ozzy was scheduled to undergo a major operation. "It's really going to determine the rest of, you know, his life," Sharon explained during an episode of "The Talk U.K."

Now, Sharon is revealing how Ozzy's personal struggles have impacted their marriage as their focus has shifted to Ozzy's continuing health issues.