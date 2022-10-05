How Ozzy Osbourne's Sad Diagnosis Affected His Marriage With Sharon
Sharon Osbourne has been front and center when it comes to assisting Ozzy Osbourne through his ongoing health complications. Ozzy — who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003 — has previously opened up about his ailments, which he said have become "a nightmare" for him to manage. "When I was about 69 and a half I thought to myself, 'One day, I wonder when I will start to feel like an old guy?'" he told Express. Ozzy added, "When I became 70, I had the f—ing thumb thing. It has been one nightmare after another."
For her part, Sharon has continued to provide fans of the Black Sabbath frontman with updates about his health. In June, the outspoken television personality revealed that Ozzy was scheduled to undergo a major operation. "It's really going to determine the rest of, you know, his life," Sharon explained during an episode of "The Talk U.K."
Now, Sharon is revealing how Ozzy's personal struggles have impacted their marriage as their focus has shifted to Ozzy's continuing health issues.
Sharon Osbourne said their life stopped when Ozzy became ill
Sharon Osbourne has made it very clear that she intends to stick by Ozzy Osbourne as he battles myriad health complications. The Emmy Award-winning talk show host has opened up even further about Ozzy's condition and the effect it has had on their relationship. "Suddenly, your life just stops," Sharon said in the ITV documentary "Paxman: Putting Up with Parkinson's," per People. She went on to say, "I'm sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. And sometimes when I look at him and he doesn't know I'm looking at him, I'm like crying."
Sharon went on to recall their lives before Ozzy's 2003 diagnosis, which she said included a plethora of physical activities. She further explained how the experience forced their family to spend more time together. She also suggested that she now loves Ozzy more than she ever did. Unfortunately for Ozzy, his health has wavered in recent months — he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in April. Days later, Sharon revealed that she had also contracted the virus and would not be returning to her talk show. The couple has since recovered from their bouts with the illness.