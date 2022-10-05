Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence On New Settlement In Rust Shooting Saga

Alec Baldwin and the family of Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on set of the movie "Rust" after a prop gun misfired, have reached an undisclosed settlement nearly one year after the tragedy, per CNN. A lawsuit was filed against Baldwin, members of the crew, the film's production company, and producers back in February. Hutchins' widower, Matthew Hutchins, will now be an executive producer on "Rust," with production set to resume in January 2023.

Matthew released a statement following the settlement. "I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin)," he wrote, per The Washington Post. "All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident."

The director of "Rust," Joel Souza, who was injured on set when the gun misfired, also released a statement and called the opportunity to finish the film "a privilege." He explained in a statement to NPR, "In my own attempts to heal, any decision to return to finish directing the film could only make sense for me if it was done with the involvement of Matt and the Hutchins family." Now, Baldwin is briefly opening up about reaching an agreement with Hutchins' family and the situation as a whole.