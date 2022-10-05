Stunning Reversal In Halyna Hutchins Lawsuit Raises Questions About Alec Baldwin's Future

Alec Baldwin has been through a lot in the past few months. In October 2021, the star made headlines for his involvement in the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. According to The New York Times, the tragic incident happened on the set of the film "Rust" in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Baldwin was holding a gun that he thought was not loaded, which went off and struck Halyna and "Rust" director Joel Souza. Souza survived his injuries, but sadly, Halyna did not.

The day after the shooting, Baldwin released a statement on Instagram to express his sorrow. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident," he wrote, adding that he was cooperating with authorities. In the aftermath, there was a lot of finger-pointing, and in an interview with CNN, Baldwin blamed armorer and props assistant Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for putting a real bullet in the gun.

In February, CNBC reported that Halyna's husband, Matthew Hutchins, filed a lawsuit against Baldwin and "Rust" producers, where he sought "unspecified damages" on behalf of himself and his son. He accused producers of "cutting corners on safety procedures where human lives were at stake, rushing to stay on schedule and ignoring numerous complaints of safety violations." Now, it seems like the dust has settled.