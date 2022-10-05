Lawyer Says Alec Baldwin's Surprise Settlement Suggests Criminal Investigation Is Worse Than We Thought - Exclusive

On October 5, the husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Matthew Hutchins, announced he and Alec Baldwin had reached a private settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit against the actor. This settlement comes just weeks before the one-year mark of Halyna's tragic death on the set of the Baldwin-backed film, "Rust."

In Matthew's statement, per Deadline, he confirmed that his civil lawsuit against Baldwin, the other producers of "Rust," and Rust Movie Productions, LLC was behind them. "As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed," Matthew wrote. "I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame ... All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident." Matthew also revealed that the filming for "Rust" is going to continue at the beginning of 2023, with the widowed husband as an executive producer.

So, good news for Baldwin, right? Well, according to legal analysis exclusively obtained by Nicki Swift, this settlement may spell bad news for the actor when it comes to potential criminal charges against him.