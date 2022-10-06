Anna Delvey Gets Some Good News Amid Immigration Turmoil

Anna Delvey and good news aren't exactly words that have gone together very much, but Delvey just got a pretty big break in her notorious case. In case you're not familiar with exactly what happened, let us fill you in on the story so shocking and intriguing that it inspired a number of TV projects, including the Netflix series "Inventing Anna."

Delvey, whose real name is actually Anna Sorokin, pretended to be a rich heiress from Germany named Anna Delvey and scammed several unsuspecting victims out of thousands, including banks and hotels. Per People, Delvey would use illegal credit cards as well as fake bank statements to make people think she had a lot of cash, but would then skip out on her bills which were estimated to be worth upwards of $275,000. Sorokin was found guilty of several grand larceny and theft charges in 2019 and was sentenced to four to 12 years in state prison. In addition, she was ordered to pay $199,000 in restitution and was fined $24,000, per The New York Times.

Delvey was released from prison in 2021 but was arrested again shortly after, that time for overstaying her Visa, per Insider. She's been detained by ICE ever since then, and faces being deported back to Germany... but now there's been a development.