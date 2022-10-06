Anna Delvey Gets Some Good News Amid Immigration Turmoil
Anna Delvey and good news aren't exactly words that have gone together very much, but Delvey just got a pretty big break in her notorious case. In case you're not familiar with exactly what happened, let us fill you in on the story so shocking and intriguing that it inspired a number of TV projects, including the Netflix series "Inventing Anna."
Delvey, whose real name is actually Anna Sorokin, pretended to be a rich heiress from Germany named Anna Delvey and scammed several unsuspecting victims out of thousands, including banks and hotels. Per People, Delvey would use illegal credit cards as well as fake bank statements to make people think she had a lot of cash, but would then skip out on her bills which were estimated to be worth upwards of $275,000. Sorokin was found guilty of several grand larceny and theft charges in 2019 and was sentenced to four to 12 years in state prison. In addition, she was ordered to pay $199,000 in restitution and was fined $24,000, per The New York Times.
Delvey was released from prison in 2021 but was arrested again shortly after, that time for overstaying her Visa, per Insider. She's been detained by ICE ever since then, and faces being deported back to Germany... but now there's been a development.
Anna Delvey may be released from ICE custody
Anna Delvey could be released for ICE custody amid her visa issues... on one condition. On October 5, Page Six reported that Delvey's $10,000 bond had been granted and she would be given the opportunity to be put under what is essentially house arrest if she can find herself a permanent address in the U.S. "We are extremely gratified by the court's decision today to release Anna Sorokin. The judge rightfully recognized that Anna is not a danger to the community," her lawyer said in a statement. "While there are still a few hurdles to jump through on her release conditions, Anna is thrilled to be getting out so she can focus on appealing her wrongful conviction," they added. It's not thought Delvey has found a place to stay just yet, but does have the ability to pay her bond.
The big break in her case came around four months after Delvey spoke to NBC News about what's next for her as she launched her own line of NFTs. "I'm trying to move away from this like, quote unquote scammer persona," she said at the time. "This is, like totally, has been pushed upon me by the prosecution and by the following media and by the Netflix show, but I'm trying to move away from that, definitely."