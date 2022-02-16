Anna Delvey Speaks Out About The Netflix Series Based On Her Life

While the life and crimes of convicted con artist Anna Delvey seemed to lose public interest following her February 2021 release from prison (and then once more after she was detained by ICE authorities weeks later), her story still has a few unfinished chapters. On February 11, a renewed interest in Delvey (real name: Anna Sorokin) arrived in full force thanks to the release of the Shonda Rhimes-produced Netflix limited series "Inventing Anna." Tenuously based on the grifts masterminded by Delvey, a Russian-born middle-class girl who tricked banks — and, in one case, her best friend — out of tens of thousands of dollars while pretending to be a German socialite and heiress, "Inventing Anna" pointed the spotlight once again on Delvey. The interest was enough for outlets like Insider and The New York Times to reach out to Delvey, who as of this writing remains in ICE custody.

Speaking with the Times for a February 14 interview, Delvey was quick to point out how her current situation is diametrically opposite to her life at the height of her con, filled with glamorous parties, designer clothes, and luxury hotels. "I feel like I changed immensely just due to the fact that I've been exposed to so many people and just seeing other people's walks of life," said Delvey, who has expressed a desire to work for prison reform following her 2021 release. She appears to have the same attitude when it comes to "Inventing Anna."