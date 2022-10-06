How Adam Levine Reportedly Feels About Behati Prinsloo Amid Cheating Scandal Aftermath

Adam Levine has been making headlines for weeks, ever since a woman named Sumner Stroh made a TikTok claiming that she was having an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman. Levine released a statement following the allegations, and issued an apology to his family — including his wife, Behati Prinsloo, who is pregnant with the couple's third child. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," he wrote, according to Us Weekly.

In the time since, several other women have come forward accusing Levine of sending them messages on social media, according to TMZ. However, Prinsloo appears to be sticking by her husband. The two were spotted together at a charity event in Las Vegas and Entertainment Weekly shared a video of a pregnant Prinsloo, who was all smiles backstage. While the past couple of weeks have undoubtedly been challenging, Levine has vowed to never make that mistake again and said that he and his family "will get through it." Now that some time has passed, people may be wondering how Levine feels about the whole mess and how his wife has been handling things. In early October, a source spoke with Us Weekly with some inside scoop.