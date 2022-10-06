Khloe Kardashian Defends One Of Kim's Most Controversial Moments

Khloé Kardashian is putting in the work defending her sister — and it's safe to say that Kim would approve.

The Kardashian sisters are no strangers to feuds, often within their own group. Kim has clashed with the likes of Taylor Swift and has recently been sparring with her ex-husband, Kanye "Ye" West. She has even argued at the highest levels, with the New York Post documenting her work lobbying at the White House for the release of various prisoners.

Despite this admirable work, the SKIMS founder came under fire in early 2022 for her comments encouraging others to do some hustling of their own. In an interview with Variety, she was quoted as saying, "I have the best advice for women in business: Get your f***ing a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days." The comment sparked unending backlash on social media, with clapbacks such as, "99% of women work harder and longer than Kim Kardashian each day." Although Kim seemed to survive the March drama, her comments have been resurrected in a new teaser for an upcoming episode of "The Kardashians." This time, however, they're being defended.