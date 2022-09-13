Plastic Surgeon Decodes Khloé Kardashian's Transformation - Exclusive

So far, Khloé Kardashian has admitted to having gotten exactly one nose job, and that's pretty much it. "For me, everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant.' But I've had one nose job," she told Andy Cohen during the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion show in 2021 (via Us Weekly). "You're the first person in an interview that's ever asked me about my nose. I've done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I've responded horribly to Botox."

But Dr. Sean Satey tells Nicki Swift a slightly different story. He says it looks like Kardashian has gotten not just a nose job, but also "Buccal fat pad removal to slim the face and cheeks; fillers to her chin, jawline, cheekbones, lips, and undereyes to create more facial symmetry and add volume; Liposuction with skin tightening (Renuvion J Plasma versus Facetite) of her neck to get rid of the fat and tighten the skin; and Morpheus8 to the neck, jowls, face to tighten the skin and reduce the fat burden."

All of this plus Botox, Satey thinks, as well as eyelash extensions, a healthy moisturizer, and "platelet rich plasma (PRP) to the face, neck and scalp to rejuvenate the skin and increase scalp hair growth." Not exactly a "face transplant," but it's definitely not nothing, either.