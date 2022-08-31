Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Really Feels About Raising Two Children

Khloé Kardashian, the Scary Spice of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, has a lot on her plate these days.

The reality star recently welcomed her second child with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, via surrogate. In addition to their new bundle of joy, the two share a 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. Raising two young kids is no small feat, especially if you're a Kardashian with a business to run. Mistakes are bound to happen, and messes are sure to be made. Khloé's sisters know the pitfalls of this all too well, with Kim Kardashian having recently reprimanded her kids for being a little too boisterous during an appearance on "The Tonight Show."

Be that as it may, the Good American founder is rising to the occasion as a parent. She recently spoke out for the first time about being a mother of two, and had a surprisingly honest take regarding her experience.