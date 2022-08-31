Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Really Feels About Raising Two Children
Khloé Kardashian, the Scary Spice of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, has a lot on her plate these days.
The reality star recently welcomed her second child with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, via surrogate. In addition to their new bundle of joy, the two share a 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. Raising two young kids is no small feat, especially if you're a Kardashian with a business to run. Mistakes are bound to happen, and messes are sure to be made. Khloé's sisters know the pitfalls of this all too well, with Kim Kardashian having recently reprimanded her kids for being a little too boisterous during an appearance on "The Tonight Show."
Be that as it may, the Good American founder is rising to the occasion as a parent. She recently spoke out for the first time about being a mother of two, and had a surprisingly honest take regarding her experience.
Khloe absolutely adores being a mother
Khloé Kardashian sat down with Elle and revealed her true feelings about raising two kids — and it sounds like she's here for it.
"I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," she told the mag. Kardashian added that her kids "challenge" her as a person, but gushed about being able to "shape little people into really incredible big people." The reality star called motherhood "an honor and a gift" but maintained that her role as a parent wasn't to be taken lightly. "We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young. It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much," she added.
Kardashian certainly sounds open to having more kids, though we doubt she'll have another with Tristan Thompson, given his track record of cheating scandals. According to Bustle, the reality star once said on an episode of "Keeping Up with The Kardashians" that Thompson wanted to have "five or six kids." Little did she know that they wouldn't all be with her.